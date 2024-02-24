Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and Randy Orton to win the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. He will now go on to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Knight and McIntrye got the match started, and it didn’t take long for McIntyre to mock the injured CM Punk, teasing a Go To Sleep. Knight reversed it, tossed McIntyre outside the ring and continuously slammed his head into the Chamber pods. The buzzer sounded for Owens, who took out Knight and McIntyre before yelling at Paul.

Lashley was next out of the pod, using the cage structure to punish McIntyre outside the ring. Owens waited on Paul to leave the pod next, but it was Orton, who hit a signature power slam and a hanging DDT to the outside on Owens.

Lashley hit a spear on Knight, but he was able to roll out of the ring and avoid getting pinned. Lashley then went for a spear on McIntyre, but ended up on the middle turnbuckle. The buzzer sounded again, and it was Owens who was immediately in Paul’s pod. Owens slammed Paul into the pod wall, then tossed him into the ring. Owens and Paul went at each other outside the ring when Lashley tossed Owens through one pod, then speared Paul through another.

McIntyre landed the Claymore on Lashley and rolled him into the ring, but Lashley made his way back to his feet and applied the Hurt Lock on Knight. McIntyre came out of nowhere with another Claymore to pin and eliminate Lashley. As Lashley was leaving the ring, Knight hit the Blunt Force Trauma on both Orton and McIntrye. AJ Styles suddenly appeared and slammed a chair into Knight’s back before hitting the Styles Clash on the chair. McIntyre crawled over to gain the pinfall and another elimination.

Owens and Paul finally made their way to their feet and went at each other. After taking out Paul, Owens got into the ring and attacked McIntyre and Orton. Owens took out McIntyre and Paul before going after Orton, but the Viper hit an RKO for the pinfall.

Orton and McIntyre mixed it up in the ring as Paul made his way to the top of the pods. Paul landed a flying crossbody onto McIntyre. Paul pulled the brass knuckles out of his tights, but Orton hit an RKO out of nowhere to eliminate him.

Orton reversed a Future Shock DDT and landed his hanging from the middle rope DDT inside the ring. Orton called for the RKO, but McIntyre reversed into a spinebuster. McIntyre counted down the Claymore, but Orton couldn’t make his way back to his feet as he crumpled in back pain. Orton then exploded up for an RKO, but Paul hit him with the brass knuckles to allow McIntyre to pin Orton for the pinfall and earn a matchup with Rollins.