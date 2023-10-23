The Philadelphia Eagles moved to 6-1 on the season with an emphatic win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, but their performance in slowing down the high-octane Miami offense was still not enough to satiate GM Howie Roseman.

Roseman, who has been incredibly aggressive in trading for high-end veterans to bolster the Eagles roster, made his latest deal by calling up an old friend in the Tennessee Titans on Monday. After the success A.J. Brown has had in Philadelphia, Roseman figured he’d try out another former All-Pro on the Tennessee roster, agreeing to a deal that sends Tennessee a fifth round pick, sixth round pick, and safety Terrell Edmunds for safety Kevin Byard.

The Tennessee Titans are trading All-Pro defensive back Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles will be sending the Titans a 2024 5th and 6th rounder and safety Terrell Edmunds, per multiple league sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 23, 2023

Acquiring Byard should add an upgrade in the back end of the secondary, with Byard twice earning All-Pro nods in 2017 and 2021. So far this season, he’s had 47 tackles in six games with Tennessee, with no pass breakups or interceptions yet, but he figures to bring another physical presence to the safety position, capable of aiding in stopping the run, while also having a history of getting to the football in the passing game with 27 interceptions in the last six seasons prior to this one.

The deal is the latest use of mid round picks to acquire veteran help by the Eagles, who have looked to balance their roster with young, high-end talent (like Jalen Carter) and veterans as they seek out their second Super Bowl title this decade.