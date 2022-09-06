Ed Orgeron is as unique a figure as you’ll find in college football — which is saying something in a sport that has a ton of characters. The Louisiana native has always been an elite recruiter, thanks in large part to his gregarious nature and earnest enthusiasm for football that few can replicate.

Coach O was never known for being a great tactician and it’s part of what led to his ouster from LSU — among other issues during his tenure off the field — but Orgeron’s time in Baton Rouge isn’t something he looks back on with any resentment. In an appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club this week, Coach O talked about how he still has a lot of love and respect for the LSU athletic department and how they handled everything, noting that it didn’t take a genius to figure out things were going poorly.

Then, he detailed exactly how his firing went down and how he was thrilled to take his buyout and leave.

Coach O on his time and exit from LSU . He was at the Little Rock Touchdown Club today. pic.twitter.com/n87SmTnXqW — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) September 6, 2022

“They said, ‘Coach, you’ve got $17.1 million on your contract. We’re gonna give it to you,'” Orgeron explained. “I said, ‘What time do you want me to leave and what door do you want me out of, brother?'”

It’s peak Coach O, gleefully recounting getting fired and how happy he was to take his massive buyout and leave however LSU wanted to handle it. Coaches don’t usually stay out of football for long because to do the job you have to be almost unhealthily obsessed with the game, but for now it sure seems like Orgeron is at peace with his situation and making lots of money to not have to work right now, which is the ultimate dream.