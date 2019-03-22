Getty Image

Ed Reed’s resume is sparkling. Over his 12-year career, Reed played the part of one of the most terrifying safeties in NFL history. He picked off opposing quarterbacks 64 times, with 61 of them coming as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, a franchise record. He also holds the NFL record for the two longest interception returns, taking the football back 107 and 106 yards, respectively. He made the Pro Bowl nine times, and won a Super Bowl. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

And yet Reed, who joined the Buffalo Bills coaching staff in 2016 as an assistant defensive backs coach only be to relieved of his duties when head coach Rex Ryan was fired after the season, finds himself frustrated with the lack of job offers since.

“It’s very frustrating that they don’t have a lot more (former) players coaching the game,” Reed said.

Reed, who is currently promoting the NFL’s “Tickets For 100 Years” contest, in which a fan can win season tickets to his or her favorite NFL team for the next 100 years, still holds the desire to get back into coaching. He’s currently coaching his son’s flag football team, and Ryan said he sees Reed becoming an NFL head coach one day. As Reed awaits his next opportunity, he spoke to us about his coaching frustrations, the legacy of his Baltimore Ravens and if there’s about to be a changing of the guard in the AFC North.