The primetime matchup during MLS’s Saturday slate this week pitted the league’s most decorated squad against a group of newcomers. Charlotte FC, playing the second match in club history, played host to the Los Angeles Galaxy in front of the largest crowd the league has ever seen, with more than 74,000 fans packing into Bank of America Stadium.

Unfortunately for the home side, they weren’t able to pick up their first win. Despite a spirited performance by Charlotte, the Galaxy were able to come out on top, 1-0, thanks to an incredible effort by Efrain Alvarez. Things were tied at zero late in the second half when the Mexican international got on the ball in the attacking third. No one from Charlotte closed him down, so Alvarez decided to let one rip from outside the box.

Despite the angle being rather awkward, Alvarez let loose with his magical right foot and aimed for the opposite corner of the goal. Charlotte keeper Kristijan Kahlinal looked like he had most of the goal covered, but there was a tiny window where he could be beat, and somehow, Alvarez managed to put the ball exactly in that spot.

EFRA WHAT DID YOU JUST DO Simply amazing

Charlotte pushed to rescue a point, and came close on a late header by Daniel Rios, but he ultimately couldn’t find the back of the net.

One last chance for Charlotte to equalize

The goal was the 19-year-old Alvarez’s first of the year and the fourth of his MLS career.