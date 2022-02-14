NFL Players Really Enjoyed Seeing Eli Apple Fail In The Super Bowl

Eli Apple is not someone who lacks self confidence, and that’s probably going to be very important coming off of the Super Bowl performance he had. The Bengals defensive back who has become a household name for NFL fans, as much for his tweets and trash talk as his on-field exploits, had a rough go of it in Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LIV.

Apple, who took a number of victory laps and happily jumped in the mentions of the Chiefs’ receiving corps after the AFC title game in which Cincy shut down KC’s passing attack in the second half, did not have as good of an evening in Los Angeles. In the first half, Apple found himself in no man’s land on the Rams’ second touchdown, as he bit up on a Matthew Stafford bootleg, leaving Cooper Kupp wide open in the back of the end zone, which is not the person you want to leave open.

Then, with the game on the line in the fourth quarter, Apple was manned up on Kupp on the outside and saw the Rams’ star receiver lock up Super Bowl MVP honors with a touchdown catch over Apple on a back-shoulder fade with under two seconds to go on what would become the game-winning score.

After that touchdown, a number of NFL players decided it was officially time to fire up social media and light up the Eli Apple pack, as Chiefs receivers, former Saints teammates, Ravens stars, and more took to Twitter to get on what became quite the roast of Apple.

@EliApple Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day 🥺 but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/y6ZJN5zkgS — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

Eli going to eli — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 14, 2022

Apple Pack Gone Hit Hard In LA.. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/vxkZDrgogs — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) February 14, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂😂smell like apple pie in sofi.. https://t.co/XeXdiYcKMR — Sir Bink Wilfork-Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) February 14, 2022

All I see is Apple Pack or this burnt toast pic on Twitter…. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) February 14, 2022

That’s a big apple to eat 😂 — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) February 14, 2022

It’s rare that NFL players let their distaste for someone else in the “NFL family” known this much, but Apple certainly makes himself and easy target and the schadenfreude was flowing like wine as the Super Bowl ended.