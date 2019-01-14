ESPN And The Canadian Football League Will Expand Their TV Deal This Upcoming Season

The proverbial football marketplace of ideas is crowded these days, what with the NFL taking up most of the attention and two startup leagues vying for attention. There’s also the canadian version of football — three downs and a bigger field — that comes to us through the Canadian Football League.

The CFL has gained a foothold on American television through ESPN over the last few years, and it looks like that foothold will expand both on traditional cable and through ESPN’s streaming services. John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reported Monday that the CFL will sign a multi-year extension with ESPN later this week.

SBJ reported the deal would put “at least” 20 games on ESPN networks, often ESPN or ESPN 2, including a divisional final game and the league’s annual Grey Cup. At least 65 games will also stream on ESPN+, and the league will make every game available to that streaming package as well.

