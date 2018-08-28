Getty Image

ESPN is going big with its first major college football broadcast of the season, bringing back the ‘MegaCast’ and adding a blimp to the proceedings.

The Labor Day night game between Virginia Tech and Florida State will get the full treatment on ESPN and its other networks. There are a whopping seven ways to watch the game, starting with the standard ESPN broadcast featuring Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor.

Six additional viewing options come from ESPNU, ESPNEWS and ESPN3 on the new ESPN App. But the most intriguing angle is one high above the the field itself. A thousand feet above the field, to be exact.