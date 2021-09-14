Dan Orlovsky entered the “former athlete to broadcaster” pipeline a few years back. The longtime NFL quarterback has worked for ESPN since 2018, where he’s done everything from film work on the network’s various football shows, to appearing in the booth in college games, to popping up on the morning shows and firing off takes.

Now, I am going to need all of you to prepare for the sequence of words I am going to write, and then I need you to take another moment to prepare for the videos that pop up: Dan Orlovsky is capable of barking like a dog. And not just, like, the way you or I might if we’re trying to rile up a puppy during play time, but the man can do a killer impression of some sort of larger canine.

Fellow ESPN writer/analyst Mina Kimes learned this and posted two videos to Twitter. I am going to once again stress that you take a moment to prepare yourself for this. Ready? Ok, behold:

guys I think I discovered @danorlovsky7’s greatest talent pic.twitter.com/QCk6e6OCeG — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 14, 2021

people think it’s fake so here he is doing it again I will never get over this pic.twitter.com/8FLW4EPgMp — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 14, 2021

I learned of these videos while my dog was sitting next to me on the couch and, as Orlovsky started to bark, my dog perked up and tilted his head, because he was confused as to why another dog that he could not see was in the room. Now, it is extremely easy to say this is fake, but Kimes has taken to Twitter to stress this is 110 percent real.

I believe it was when @DougESPN made a gambling reference to dogs barking and then Dan…barked. https://t.co/9PB2SNnxv0 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 14, 2021

ITS REAL — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 14, 2021

andrea imagine having it COME OUTTA NOWHERE — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 14, 2021

Orlovsky has not addressed this, but we will let you know if this he goes in depth on how the heck he can do this.