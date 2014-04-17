ESPN Wants To Steal Renee Young Away From WWE And That Is Not Okay

Also, join us in telling ESPN “no, stop it, what are you doing, leave us alone.”
In a report from The Observer that will be gasp-inducing to wrestling fans and a relief to people who hate all the “RENEE!!” tweets on Monday nights, ESPN is “very interested” in signing away WWE’s Renee Young. I know, I’m clutching my pearls, too.
For those of you who might not know, Renee is a backstage interviewer, analyst and delightful Canadian lady who showed up to work one day and was instantly the most competent and enjoyable person in her position in years. The backstage interviewer spot is usually reserved for Divas who can’t perform at a Divas level and/or random weird dudes who ask a form question, blink heavily when listening to the answer and stare off into space as the interview ends. It’s weird. Renee doesn’t do that, though. She’s engaging, seems to be listening to what the WWE Superstars are saying and reacts accordingly. She sells the moment by actually being in it. Also she is very pretty. Something something. She’s an important part of magical segments like this:
Renee signed with WWE in 2012 after hosting the show Right After Wrestling for The Score, so her Canadian fans were already equipped with the same WE’VE KNOWN SHE WAS GREAT FOR YEARS thing they’d love to be able to do with Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole. On the ESPN side, they’ve been mining WWE announcers for a while. WWE’s turned into a farm system for ESPN talent, with announcers like Jonathan Coachman and Todd Grisham jumping ship from The Worldwide Leader in Sports-Entertainment to The Worldwide Leader in Sports.
If ESPN does sign Renee, we’ll follow up with a story about me lying face down on my living room floor for several days.
I love the suppressed smile at “You’re not even a real journalism.”
Okay, what if instead the WWE give ESPN Michael Cole, Josh Matthews, and a future announcer to be named later?
How in the world did you leave out Lawler????
Cole, JBL, Lawler, Mathews, Alex Riley, Devin Taylor…anyone but Our Renee!
@wackazoa – Thery won’t take Lawler because they already have enough lawsuits from creepy pervs.
@wackazoa – There’s no way they take Lawler. They already have Berman.
Is Striker still doing anything? If he is, they can have him too.
@The Promoter – Striker was future endeavored a while ago, but maybe he can be included in a sign-and-trade.
WWE needs more of backstage Fandango in his promos and matches. He’s awesome on the microphone.
NXT Redemption is one of the best things ever because of him playing the funniest, dumbest character WWE’s ever attempted.
For every ehhhhhh match he’s had, there has been about 3 or 4 moments like “She smells like Cinnamon…Toast Crunch”.
There will never be a better line, or a better line reading than that. Funniest damn thing I’ve seen in years.
Oh my god, yes! I first saw it early one morning, and I had to hyperventilate to stop myself from laughing so hard and waking up half the neighborhood!
I’ll tell you one thing: Renee would never be able to wear that dress she wore at Wrestlemania if she worked on Sportscenter.
Gonna be weird seeing Tony Kornheiser call her “Baby girl.”
All the appreciations for Renee in that dress at Mania. Good LORD…
The most shocking thing here is that it’s taken so long for this to happen. I don’t know whether WWE knows how precarious a situation they’ve been in regarding RY, basically since the day they hired her. If WWE doesn’t keep her happy and wealthy and busy she will in fact get scooped up by ESPN or The View or a Today or Daily Show, SO FAST.
What I’m basically saying is that when Young leaves and we still have Lawler, JBL, and Cole on commentary, it will be a goddamn tragedy, and it will probably have been preventable. :(
I’ve always wondered what pictures/video/other incriminating evidence those three guys have on upper level WWE executives to keep them in those positions. There are so many people that they have access to that would such a better job on commentary and I just don’t understand why they don’t tap that resource.
Well @The Promoter Those three have the same evidence that JTG has.
Given the reason guys like Foley and Tazz left, I assume they keep them because they’re the only guys that will put up with the way Vince treats announcers. That’s the only reason I can think Cole’s in the position he’s in.
She’s a solid B+ player in a world of D level talent setting the bar so low that any shred of life and acting ability is considered groundbreaking. Why isn’t there a Bobby Heenan school of sports entertainment journalism?
that royal rumble commercial video was one of the funniest things WWE has done in a while.
Nooo! Don’t you take our Renee from us!
She’s not that great at her job. Pretty, yes, which always plays a role in ESPN’s hirings. I could care less either way, because I watch the shit out of ESPN, but I believe Stroud’s love comes mostly from her faceular region.
Brandon, I hate to disagree with you, but wouldn’t working at ESPN, be better for her. There she could possibly do something with Michelle Beadle, (who also likes wrestling) or become an excellent reporter, like Rachel Nicols, or LIsa Salters. Shit, she could be an anchor. Plus, at ESPN, we would see the Renee we all loved during NXT, and not the one act that she is becoming.
I’m just worried she’s gonna turn into Erin Andrews v2.0.
If becoming rich, hosting a college football host on Fox, was the host for the first hour of college gameday, and was sideline reporter for the World Series. I think that is okay, lets look at it professionally, and not just by entertainment standards, and looks. But I get your point.
Oh for her, absolutely! I mean, I wouldn’t turn it down if I were her either!
I just don’t want my heart broken is all :(
Beads hasn’t been with ESPN in well over a year now.
Panther Joe, you might want to turn on ESPN 2 during the weekdays and revise that statement.
Panther Joe
She left NBC and came back
It will be sad to see Renee go, but putting selfish concerns aside, I want the best for her and hanging around WWE for too long isn’t the best for anyone.
Mae Young died, Darren Young tore his ACL, and now Renee might be leaving?? Now more than ever, WWE needs to create more Young Stars
Yikes! Can’t see any situation where WWE can keep her over ESPN if they really want her that bad. Being part of the Disney family opens way too many doors.
I love Renee, which is why part of me wants her gone from WWE before they go and make her a Raw commentator. Once a person joins the Raw announce team they slowly become horrible and I really don’t wanna ever have a reason to hate her.
I assume ESPN is interested in Renee because working around Cole, JBL and Lawler is probably invaluable experience for going to an environment with Skip Bayless, Stephen A. and the Douche King Colin Cowherd.
Besides, her WWE career can go nowhere but down after the highlight of having her boobies pressed up into the cameras at WM…
No, Renee! You’re not allowed to treat this like an actual job where you move based on what’s best for your financial and mental well-being!
It’s not that. Deep down, we all know that Renee would probably make more money and be more popular, and it would be a better move.
It’s just…well, we love her a lot over here in our weird little wrestling fandom, and we wanna keep her.
