Everyone In San Francisco Gets Free Pudding Because The 49ers Lost The Super Bowl

There was plenty for San Francisco 49ers fans to be bummed about in Super Bowl 47, from Colin Kaepernick throwing the first interception in the team’s glorious Super Bowl history to the team losing its first Super Bowl in six appearances to the questionable no-call on the possible holding on their 4th down play to the Ravens seemingly being offside on the 49ers’ 2-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game to not having Huey Lewis and the News involved at all. While I’m not necessarily agreeing with all of that, I’m just saying that 49ers fans are justified in their sadness.

However, that all ends today. Already underway in at least two areas – Bart at the Main library and Sutter at Sansome – Jell-O is giving away free pudding to the people of San Francisco as a way to cheer them up after their Super Bowl 47 loss. In all, there are five locations for hippies and flower children to get their snack on.

Sutter @ Sansome – 7 AM-9AM PT Bart @ The Main Library – 7:30 AM-9 AM PT Chinatown Gate – 9:30 AM-11 AM PT Lombard Street – 12:30 PM-2 PM PT Broadway & Columbus 12:30 PM-3 PM PT

To add to the fun, Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott will also be at one of those locations to give away some pudding cups to lucky 49ers fans. I would ask him to autograph mine and then I would eat it, because pudding > autographs.

If you’re in the greater San Fran area and you head out to get some free pudding, go ahead and Tweet us a picture of you enjoying said snack. In the meantime, you know what time it is… at least Barry, Levon and myself know what time it is. It’s time for $240 worth of pudding.

(Banner via KTVU)