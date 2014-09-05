Here’s A Marvelous Map of NFL Fandom By County

Senior Editor
09.05.14 33 Comments

Another day, another fictional map of fandom. This latest one features NFL fans by counties and what do you know, 50% of the country roots for the Broncos, Cowboys or Vikings. WHAT?!

A few things of note here:

-The Seahawks sprawl seems quite large now after their Super Bowl victory (*cough, cough front-runners cough)
-I hate that the Bears and Packers leak into Michigan
-“The Jets do not have a plurality in any U.S. county” HAHAHA
-There are Steelers fans on the Michigan-Ohio border. Be dumber Toledo.
-There are still way, way too many Cowboys fans

