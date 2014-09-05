Here’s A Marvelous Map of NFL Fandom By County

Another day, another fictional map of fandom. This latest one features NFL fans by counties and what do you know, 50% of the country roots for the Broncos, Cowboys or Vikings. WHAT?!
A few things of note here:
-The Seahawks sprawl seems quite large now after their Super Bowl victory (*cough, cough front-runners cough)
-I hate that the Bears and Packers leak into Michigan
-“The Jets do not have a plurality in any U.S. county” HAHAHA
-There are Steelers fans on the Michigan-Ohio border. Be dumber Toledo.
-There are still way, way too many Cowboys fans
Steelers fans are like a pestilence
I live in a medium-sized city in southern Minnesota, and there’s a group of Steeler fans who gather at a certain establishment every Sunday. This has been going on for years.
Steelers fans are EVERYWHERE.
Living in California I had never seen a Seahawks fan until last year. Now they are everywhere and it’s fucking bullshit ridiculous.
Try living up here in Alaska. I knew of one person that was a Seahawks fan. Maybe 2. Now everyone.
The Seahawks sprawl only looks large because if you’re in Oregon or Idaho who else are you going to root for? It’s the same thing with the Vikings or the Broncos, when you’re the only pro football team in a 500 mile radius it’s going to look skewed compared to the east coast.
Exactly. Seahawks are the regional team in Alaska, Oregon and Idaho so they are going to get their games on TV, and I’m guessing it’s the same way with the Vikings and Broncos.
No link to a source? Can’t read all the map.
I live in Cowboy country which is terrible. But it’s really fun to rile people up about them.
What’s with the one tiny little corner of Northern California being Raider country?
Weed farms.
For some weird reason, we seem to have a large contingency of Steelers fans in NC. I don’t like it. At least most of our state is that weird ass shade of Panthers blue, though.
When I lived in NC (near Fayettenaum) there was only one occasion where I had to go to a bar to watch a Steelers game. I figured there would be a fan or two in the place. The entire building was Steelers fans. I was quite surprised.
I’m from Fayetteville, my parents still live there, and I still can’t explain it. I know the Steelers have some former Tar Heels, but so do lots of other teams. And we have folks from all over, thanks to Ft. Bragg, but that still doesn’t explain why so many people with NC plates are driving around with Steelers stickers on their cars.
Ever get a look at how old they are? They probably grew up during the Steel Curtain era and never corrected their front-running ways. I have a friend who’s older brother was a Steeler fan, and therefore she became one as well. The front-running passed down!
Well pinch my cheeks, Kentucky is the most diverse state.
That might be the first time those words were ever uttered in that order.
Cowboys fans are spread
For true love of the Cowboys?
Or just Mexicans?
The Eagle to Steeler fan ratio in Pennsylvania is upsetting.
Yeah, I can’t believe there are any Eagles fans, either.
It may not make for the most efficient chart-making, but I wish they’d have done something to differentiate areas that are 100 percent for one team from those where loyalties are more diverse. Here in Minnesota (I’m saddened to say), there are tons of Packers fans in the Twins Cities and in most locales that border Wisconsin. And I’m sure in the snowbird states, there are significant (if minority) segments of fans of a lot of NFL teams in the northern half of the country. There’s just no damn way that Arizona is solid red Cardinals Country.
Those numbers would be more interesting to see.
yeah, most people are Raiders, Steelers, or Cowboys fans in AZ.
Oddly enough, the douchebag nature of AZ makes none of that a surprise. I’m only surprised there aren’t more Patriots fans there.
My problem with this is I don’t believe anyone anywhere is a Jacksonville fan.
Not true! I met my first one a couple weeks ago. I couldn’t tell if he minded that I peppered him with questions about depression.
I know one.
What is this? A map for ants?
WHAMMY!!
WOW! what a surprise. Teams are most liked in the states, or cities, they are in?!?!?!?!?
I hate it when Risk has a lot of players in the game!
Of course the west side of the U.P. Is Packers fans. We’re closer to Green Bay by half and the Lions have been bad for pretty much their entire existence. Makes it hard to root for them. Also Schwartz was a dick. That has no bearing on my argument, I just still can’t stand that guy even if he was fired.
As a North Texas expat living in Las Vegas, I’ll just go ahead and take credit for making southern Nevada Cowboys territory.
what about the Oakland Raider fans in Oakland. I know for a FACT that there are thousands of Raider fans in the bay….and 1 Rams fan.
For those wondering, here’s how the fanbases compare between football and baseball. There are… some amusing differences.
Living in Vegas I have ran into a ton of 49ers fans and very very few Cowboys fans.