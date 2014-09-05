Here’s A Marvelous Map of NFL Fandom By County

Another day, another fictional map of fandom. This latest one features NFL fans by counties and what do you know, 50% of the country roots for the Broncos, Cowboys or Vikings. WHAT?!

A few things of note here:

-The Seahawks sprawl seems quite large now after their Super Bowl victory (*cough, cough front-runners cough)

-I hate that the Bears and Packers leak into Michigan

-“The Jets do not have a plurality in any U.S. county” HAHAHA

-There are Steelers fans on the Michigan-Ohio border. Be dumber Toledo.

-There are still way, way too many Cowboys fans