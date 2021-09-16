Getty Image
Consensus Week 2 Fantasy Football Defense Projection Rankings

There’s maybe no roster spot more in flux on a fantasy team than the defense, as opponent matchups dictate the fantasy success of defenses almost as much as the talent they put on the field. Playing a team like Jacksonville or [insert New York team here] is going to make your defense one of the best in the league for that week, and as such it’s a mad dash each week on the waiver wire for defenses that have favorable matchups.

On the opposite side of that, even a good defense is going to give up points and yards to the NFL’s elite offenses, making them unplayable against the likes of Kansas City, Tampa Bay, Buffalo and the rest. As such, vigilance in scouting matchups is key to ensure you aren’t trotting a defense out there that’s about to run into a buzz saw.

Each week, we’ll be compiling a consensus ranking of NFL defenses based on their fantasy projections, which take into account matchup and past performance, from four sites (ESPN, NFL, CBS, FantasyPros).

CONSENSUS WEEK 2 DEFENSE PROJECTION RANKINGS

  1. Washington
  2. New England
  3. New Orleans
  4. LA Rams
  5. Denver
  6. San Francisco
  7. Cleveland
  8. Tampa Bay
  9. Pittsburgh
  10. Green Bay
  11. Bufalo
  12. New York Giants
  13. Chicago
  14. Arizona
  15. Carolina
  16. Kansas City
  17. Seattle
  18. Indianapolis
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Miami
