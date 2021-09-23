Consensus Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection Tight End Rankings

As the NFL moves into Week 3, fantasy football players are starting to take stock of their teams as well and gain a more clear view of whether their draft vision resulted in success once the season began.

One of the positions that is the most top-heavy in the NFL is tight end, where the elite of the elite are as valuable, if not more so, than wide receivers, but beyond that elite group, who pops can be wholly dependent on scheme and quarterback situation. The big names are, mostly, doing what’s expected — although it’s been a slower start for George Kittle than usual — while others like Dallas Goedert have become a trusted safety blanket for their quarterbacks. In fantasy, having a great tight end or at least finding one of the surprise steals can be a separator.

This week, the usual suspects dominate the top of the Week 3 projections, as we provide our consensus rankings taking the average of the weekly projections from ESPN, NFL, CBS, and FantasyPros.