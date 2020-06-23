Getty Image
The FBI Says The Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage Has Been There Since 2019

On Monday, NASCAR’s drivers and teams all gathered to push Bubba Wallace’s car down pit road in a show of solidarity after NASCAR announced late Saturday night that a noose had been found in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega. The FBI got involved to investigate the matter, and on Tuesday, their report came out, determining that the rope tied like a noose had been in the stall since October 2019.

NASCAR’s statement on the matter offered more detail into where the noose was, as it was apparently the garage door pull rope that had been tied like a noose.

The Wood Brothers racing team had that stall a year ago, and a team member recalled seeing that garage pull-rope being fashioned in a noose.

Now, while it is good that there was not a noose placed in Wallace’s pit stall as a racist threat by someone within NASCAR, this raises more questions. Namely, why someone would tie a garage pull-rope in the fashion of a noose and why no one that saw it ever thought that should probably be retied in any other way that wouldn’t look like a noose?

The FBI’s report also led to some celebrating from those who theorized it was a false report from Wallace, which NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck quickly explained was a ridiculous accusation.

