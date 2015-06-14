Report: FIFA President Sepp Blatter May Be Reconsidering His Resignation

Sepp Blatter’s resignation as FIFA’s president came quickly—just four days after winning re-election in the midst of the United States’ takedown of the organization. Apparently, however, Blatter’s “un-resignation” could happen almost as quickly.
According to Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag, Blatter is thinking about remaining FIFA’s president. Specifically, the paper reports Blatter “had received messages of support from African and Asian football associations” asking him to stay. Recall that Blatter was also reportedly the subject of an FBI investigation believed to be connected to the FIFA arrests last month, according to ABC News.
This isn’t the first time a report like this has come to light. Last week, Jeremy Schaap of ESPN tweeted that Blatter was reconsidering his resignation:
In the wake of Blatter’s resignation, FIFA was expected to name a new president on Dec. 16. You could say this latest twist is almost unbelievable, when actually it seems about as believable as it gets. Because Blatter is “the president of everybody“. Because FIFA. Hopefully John Oliver can get that Bud Light Lime back in the bottle.
I know this guy’s already a joke, but now he’s going full Costanza?
He is not actually a joke. It’s more like he is unoutchable(in the American sense not in the real one) He has amassed so much power that he can do pretty much anything he wants. You remember that scene in Batman Begins where the crime lord told him that he can shoot him in the middle of the resuturant and get away with it? That’s this guy
Have the US and UEFA pull out of FIFA. See how that works out for him.
Called it. He’s just taking pages out of Frank Underwood’s playbook at this point.
“the paper reports Blatter “had received messages of support from African and Asian football associations” asking him to stay.”
I made the joke, on Facebook, that he’s missing the money. If this quote is correct it’s because YES, he’s going to miss out on the money!