Report: FIFA President Sepp Blatter May Be Reconsidering His Resignation

Getty Image

Sepp Blatter’s resignation as FIFA’s president came quickly—just four days after winning re-election in the midst of the United States’ takedown of the organization. Apparently, however, Blatter’s “un-resignation” could happen almost as quickly.

According to Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag, Blatter is thinking about remaining FIFA’s president. Specifically, the paper reports Blatter “had received messages of support from African and Asian football associations” asking him to stay. Recall that Blatter was also reportedly the subject of an FBI investigation believed to be connected to the FIFA arrests last month, according to ABC News.

This isn’t the first time a report like this has come to light. Last week, Jeremy Schaap of ESPN tweeted that Blatter was reconsidering his resignation:

Former FIFA governance adviser Michael Hershman isn't so sure that Sepp Blatter will actually resign. Sporting Life http://t.co/0n4ohssSgM — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) June 5, 2015

In the wake of Blatter’s resignation, FIFA was expected to name a new president on Dec. 16. You could say this latest twist is almost unbelievable, when actually it seems about as believable as it gets. Because Blatter is “the president of everybody“. Because FIFA. Hopefully John Oliver can get that Bud Light Lime back in the bottle.

(Via ESPNFC.com)