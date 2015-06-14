Report: FIFA President Sepp Blatter May Be Reconsidering His Resignation

#Fifa #Soccer #Sepp Blatter
06.14.15 3 years ago 5 Comments
Sepp Blatter gone

Getty Image

Sepp Blatter’s resignation as FIFA’s president came quickly—just four days after winning re-election in the midst of the United States’ takedown of the organization. Apparently, however, Blatter’s “un-resignation” could happen almost as quickly.

According to Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag, Blatter is thinking about remaining FIFA’s president. Specifically, the paper reports Blatter “had received messages of support from African and Asian football associations” asking him to stay. Recall that Blatter was also reportedly the subject of an FBI investigation believed to be connected to the FIFA arrests last month, according to ABC News.

This isn’t the first time a report like this has come to light. Last week, Jeremy Schaap of ESPN tweeted that Blatter was reconsidering his resignation:

In the wake of Blatter’s resignation, FIFA was expected to name a new president on Dec. 16. You could say this latest twist is almost unbelievable, when actually it seems about as believable as it gets. Because Blatter is “the president of everybody“. Because FIFA. Hopefully John Oliver can get that Bud Light Lime back in the bottle.

(Via ESPNFC.com)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fifa#Soccer#Sepp Blatter
TAGSfifaFIFA ScandalSEPP BLATTERSOCCER

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP