Figure Skater Irina Rodnina Lit The Olympic Torch, Isn’t Afraid To Tweet Racist Pictures Of President Obama

So far, the 2014 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Sochi has been what you’d expect. Stray dogs are wandering into the stadium, the Trololo song made it onto the soundtrack without irony and the Jamaican team entered triumphantly alongside one of the throwaway characters from The Hunger Games.
Oh, and they screwed up the rings.
So, you know, totally on par with everything we’d want to happen in the Sochi opening ceremony, besides maybe Zangief showing up and spinning piledrivering somebody. Things culminated in a beautiful torch-lighting from Irina Rodnina, one of Russia’s most successful figure skaters and a member of its public chamber. I’m sure if they picked a lady like that to light the Olympic torch they did some basic research on who she is or what she thinks about … no? She tweeted a picture of Barack and Michelle Obama to make them look like banana-obsessed monkeys?
Oh, uh, cool. Okay.
The tweet was taken down quickly, but don’t worry, she didn’t make a mistake by being nonchalantly offensive … why no, of course not, it was a LIBERAL CONSPIRACY. Via The Guardian:
Rodnina insisted that there was nothing wrong with the photograph, and said she had been sent it by friends in America. “Freedom of speech is freedom of speech, and you should answer for your own hang-ups,” she wrote.
Rodnina, who lived in the US for many years, deleted the photograph but has not apologised and remains unfazed by accusations of racism. Instead, she suggested that the wave of criticism she prompted from liberal journalists and other Russians was a conspiracy.
I can’t wait to see what happens next, Sochi. If robots rise up from the snow and start murdering people during the ski jump I will legitimately not be surprised.
I don’t see a problem with that tweet, Michelle Obama is really into eating healthy.
Well, to be fair, it is a funny picture if you don’t read the “monkey” thing into it. And maybe this is a stretch, but wouldn’t you write some hateful text in there as well if you intended it as an insult rather than just a funny picture? I feel like the kind of person that posts a picture like that knowingly with a racist subtext is also the kind of racist who’s incapable of keeping his or her mouth shut when it comes to spewing dumb hateful words.
It’s photoshopped to add the banana to make the black people look like monkeys.
I understand that the banana wasn’t there in the original picture. I understand that Barack Obama is not chewing on a big bite of a giant, blurry banana that has clearly not had a big bite taken out of it. I understand that whoever ‘shopped the banana in there in the first place probably did have racist intent (or else he would’ve used a hot dog or a donut or a dick). I just think that a viewer who’s not aware of the “black people=monkeys” racist trope–at least not to the point that a picture with a black person and a banana in it immediately raises the red flag of racism–might look at this picture and find it funny, in the silly-random way that tends to be very popular on the internet. I don’t find it especially unlikely that a third party might see the picture, fail to make the racist dot-connect, think it’s silly-random-funny, re-post it without comment, and then get indignant when people accuse her of being a racist because they interpreted something as racist that she didn’t intend as such (the “answer for your own hang-ups” part).
On the other hand, now that I think about it, if my aforementioned hypothesis about this kind of racist being unable to resist writing a little “witty social commentary joke” alongside such an image were actually true, then that would mean that someone along the way in the path of this image’s dissemination would’ve had to see the racist text that accompanied it and strip it away. Maybe that person was Rodnina herself. But I’m giving her the benefit of the doubt, because I don’t think I would’ve made that dot-connect to racism either, if I hadn’t seen the picture in the context of this blog post.
Yeah, I read the source article after I posted that second comment and that does make it sound like it was intentional. Ah well. Retracted.
I think its a joke, yes it may be comparing Obama to a monkey (which as I wrote that isn’t necessarily racist, but knowing Russian culture it probably is, at least to westerners) but shit like that happens all the time, people repost stuff on the internet like that. Even though he has been acting pretty apish this year.
Also she isn’t just a figure skater, she is one of the most decorated figure skaters of all time and a national hero. Hence why she was chosen, regardless of a tweet from september the 13th.
There is also a thing going around imgur right now where you use a banana for scale.
…but only with black people…
To be fair, who doesn’t enjoy bananas?
Ah yes, that’s adorable.
It’s nice to know that our action movies from the 80’s were completely justified.
@VladimirA because rarely does an article pop up that is centered around a serious topic, outside of the Olympics was Philip Seymour Hoffman OD’ing which had multiple articles/paragraphs/hours spent with emotion added in so an attack on their work is an attack on the site and an attack on the patrons…? My favorite game is if I am up late at night I head over to Fark, then I try to guess which pieces will be picked for someones 9 sentence interpretation.
The second someone uses the “freedom of speech,” defense, you know the original intention was offensive and the person knew it from the start.
She managed to work “freedom of speech,” “liberal media,” and “conspiracy” into her non-apology. She’s pretty much wrapped up the FOX News Russian newsdesk position.
Hey Uproxx editors, writers, moderators! There is a thing used on some forums called ‘shadow banning’ where you basically prevent people from troll posting. They can still post, but no one can actually see what they post.
This way they don’t make another account to make harassing messages, and whatever sociopath aggression they have is dissipated through the power of the internet.
I don’t get why people get so upset about racists. So, some people are racist. Some people like collecting stamps. Stop overreacting to racists. You’re not racist? Congrats on being such a great person.
“So, some people are racist.”
These people happen to disproportionately occupy positions where their racism can negatively impact the lives of the groups they are racist against. See: police officers, Southern Republican congressmen, people that have positions of power in the DEA, Ronald Reagan
I don’t get why people get so upset about rapists. So, some people are rapists. Some people like collecting stamps. Stop overreacting to rapists. You’re not a rapist? Congrats on being such a great person.
Some chick thinking blacks are monkey like = raping someone. Yeah, okay.
Both involve someone hurting someone else.
The rest of us can stay silent and let it happen, or we can speak up and make it clear that its not OK.
Go stick your fucking head in the sand if you want, but I’m not going to shut up.
I’m not asking you to shut up.
I’m just wondering what someone who is so righteous on the internet is like in real life. You must be awful to drink with. Someone tells a racist joke or remark, do you storm out or lecture them? Call them all racist pieces of shit? Huff indignantly? Hold your breath? But what can I say, you’re making the world a better place, I’m just enjoying myself.
If someone tells a racist joke, yeah, I make it clear I’m not cool with that.
Congratulations on making the racists you know feel like you’re on their side. You’re truly doing the Lord’s work, sitting quiet as the n-gger jokes fly.
Sochi is such a wrong place for the Olympics. Hoping our team comes home safe. As for this bimbo Rodnina. This just shows how classless she is. Glad she is representing Russia and not our problem.
No, Rodnina, free speech is not juvenile attempt at insult and sophomoric racism, and it is your *own* hate-filled ‘hangups’ which YOU need to ‘get over’. All those World titles, all those OGMs, and such a miserable, ugly, stupid, unevolved creature, aren’t you? All that fame and adulation did nothing for your utter lack of character and class. You lost a lot of erstwhile fans with this asinine little indiscretion, COMRADE.
