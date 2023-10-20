A Brutal Dropped Touchdown Helped The Jags Hold Off The Saints

There weren’t especially high hopes for Thursday night’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars, which were led by a hobbled Trevor Lawrence, and the New Orleans Saints, which have a relatively low-scoring offense. It even looked like the Jags would cruise to a win, as the team held a 24-9 lead after three and the Saints just could not find the end zone.

But a pair of touchdowns — one by Taysom Hill, one by Michael Thomas — got New Orleans right back in the game and tied things up at 24 with just over six and a half minutes to go. There seemed to be a real shot in the arm for the Saints, and even though Christian Kirk was able to score a touchdown with 3:08 left in the game to put the Jags ahead, New Orleans had real optimism they could make something happen.

It sure looked like they were going to find the end zone, as Derek Carr marched them down the field and got them into a goal-to-go situation from the 6-yard line. However, it started to get late early for the Saints, as Carr threw a pair of incompletions to set up a third down play. And while the call was perfect, and Carr couldn’t have thrown it much better, tight end Foster Moreau just couldn’t bring the ball in.

A wide open Foster Moreau can't come down with a Derek Carr pass. pic.twitter.com/S7Kwwf0UOc — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 20, 2023

While you can argue Carr led him a little too much, this is one that Moreau absolutely wants back. And after Carr’s fourth down throw to Chris Olave fell incomplete, the cameras caught the tight end on the bench looking visibly distraught and getting consoled by his teammates.

Foster Moreau's teammates had his back after he couldn't come up with the potential game-tying TD. (📺 Amazon Prime) pic.twitter.com/SIX6jxQJZ9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2023

Jacksonville went on to kneel this one out and picked up a 31-24 win to move to 5-2 on the season.