As the year comes to a close, many networks will run segments looking back on the year that was in 2023, including a remembrance of some of the celebrities that died over the last year.

On Friday morning, Fox News ran one such “In Memoriam” segment on its daytime show “Faulkner Focus” in which they confused Hall of Famer and White Sox legend Frank Thomas with a different former major leaguer who is also named Frank Thomas who passed away in January. This was, of course, news to everyone and created ample confusion.

Ummmm, apparently Fox News believes Frank Thomas died this year. The Big Hurt is very much still alive. However, another former major leaguer named Frank Thomas who played in the 50s and 60s — did pass away in January at the age of 93. pic.twitter.com/nckHPLRdvb — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 29, 2023

They would later issue a correction for the error, but the Big Hurt still wanted to make sure anyone who had only caught the earlier segment knew he was, indeed, still alive and doing well, posting a pic from his car on Twitter to prove his status among the living.

Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning. Yes I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also. pic.twitter.com/FWGlVwOIFS — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) December 29, 2023

As always, the lesson here is to double and triple check you have the right person’s picture and information when doing an In Memoriam. That’s one of the things you cannot be wrong on, but thankfully the Big Hurt is still with us and will continue showing up on our television screens regularly to sling testosterone pills alongside Doug Flutie.