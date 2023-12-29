frank thomas
Getty Image
Sports

Frank Thomas Clarified He is Still Alive After Fox News Included Him In An ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

As the year comes to a close, many networks will run segments looking back on the year that was in 2023, including a remembrance of some of the celebrities that died over the last year.

On Friday morning, Fox News ran one such “In Memoriam” segment on its daytime show “Faulkner Focus” in which they confused Hall of Famer and White Sox legend Frank Thomas with a different former major leaguer who is also named Frank Thomas who passed away in January. This was, of course, news to everyone and created ample confusion.

They would later issue a correction for the error, but the Big Hurt still wanted to make sure anyone who had only caught the earlier segment knew he was, indeed, still alive and doing well, posting a pic from his car on Twitter to prove his status among the living.

As always, the lesson here is to double and triple check you have the right person’s picture and information when doing an In Memoriam. That’s one of the things you cannot be wrong on, but thankfully the Big Hurt is still with us and will continue showing up on our television screens regularly to sling testosterone pills alongside Doug Flutie.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×