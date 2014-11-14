Friday Conversation: What Is Your Most Heartbreaking Moment As A Sports Fan?

Let’s not waste any time here, let’s jump right into it: what is your most heartbreaking moment as a sports fan? What is that one moment, that one injury, that one play you simply never recovered from? This can be anything from your team’s loss in the finals to missing out on a crazy comeback because you wanted to beat traffic on the way home. It’s pretty wide open, obviously. Everyone’s definition of heartbreak differs when it comes to fandom.
Tell us your stories and let’s hug it out in the comments section.
Andy Isaac:
I grew up a diehard Detroit sports fan, so it’s hard to single out any one moment. There are too many to count really. But there’s one in particular that ruined Christmas for me. Yes, a sporting event ruined the happiness of gifts and food and family and Santa Claus. Not surprisingly it was the Detroit Lions.
You see, on December 24th, 2000 the Lions needed to beat the lowly Bears (4-11) in the last game of the season to make the playoffs. They were favored by 10 points home and the Bears had NOTHING to play for. Nothing. But a late game fumble by Lions QB Stoney Case (WHO?) gave the Bears a chance at a 54-yard field goal for the win. Paul Edinger didn’t have a strong leg so most thought the kick would be short or blocked.
I was sitting behind the goal post. I saw the ball just clear the crossbar as time expired. My heart sunk. But that wasn’t the worst of it. Lions fans were so angry, so pissed at the outcome they began fighting each other. Then as the players left the field, fans pegged them with toilet paper and other foreign objects. It was a riot, literally. I barely got out of the stadium.
I woke up the next morning completely fed up with the Lions, completely fed up with sports as a whole. That loss ultimately ushered the Matt Millen era and arguably the worst decade in the history of professional football.
Heartbreak doesn’t begin to describe my feelings.
Ashley Burns:
I was 11 or 12 when I traveled from South Florida to Atlanta, Chicago and St. Louis with my friend and his dad for a summer baseball trip, and it was so amazing to me, because it was the first time I got to visit Busch Stadium. We got there early and stood by the dugout to get autographs and beg for balls, and Ozzie Smith, my childhood hero, looked right at me, flipped a ball to me and ran into the dugout. The ball floated 5 feet over my head, landed next to some fat old guy, and he kept it. I was devastated. Still am.
Danger Guerrero:
The most heartbreaking moment for me as a sports fan was probably the 2004 Super Bowl. After many, many failures in the NFC Championship game, my beloved Philadelphia Eagles had finally made it. I had, to this point, never seen one of my teams win a title. I was also in college at the time, so it became, like a thing. A full-on, weekend-long party. That Sunday was basically 12 straight hours of pizza, beer, and dangerously geeked-out anticipation.
CUT TO: Immediately after the game. Moments after Donovan McNabb may or may not have thrown up while trying to lead a game-winning drive. In a room filled with filled with 20-25 drunken people. Nothing. Not a peep, not a reaction, nothing. It felt like it lasted for hours, too. We all went home like zombies. I realized later that it hadn’t even dawned on me that the team could lose that game. Just total, total shock. Sports are bad.
Brian Sharp:
In 1993, I was a 14 year old White Sox fan. Looking back, I can’t think of anything that meant more to me at that time than baseball, and luckily for me, my favorite team was good. They won the American League West and were facing the Blue Jays in the ALCS. Back then you had to call in for playoff tickets, and somehow my older brother scored some for Game 7. Toronto had a 3 games to 2 lead heading into Game 6, but if the White Sox could pull out a win, I’d be going to a Game 7 where my team would have a chance to go to the World Series for the first time since 1959. My parents told me I could take off of school the next day if they won. Of course they lost and I don’t remember the game being all that close. It’s been 21 years, but I still hate Scott Radinsky. Oh and I had to go to school the next day.
Brandon Stroud:
My most heartbreaking sports moment (if it even counts as sports, which it doesn’t) is the death of Chris Benoit. Imagine seeing a man who was literally everything you loved and supported about a sport. Imagine watching him for struggle and fight and claw for 15 years only to break through against all odds and accomplish his wildest dreams. Then wake up one day and see that he brutally murdered his wife and a 7-year old. Breaking a heart doesn’t even begin to describe it.
Josh Kurp:
My two favorite teams, and the only two teams I root for in any professional sport (unless rooting against every Boston team counts as rooting for?), are the Carolina Panthers and New York Mets. In my lifetime, they’ve each been to a single championship: 2004 for Carolina, 2000 for New York. They both lost. Yet neither defeat is my most soul-crushing sports fan moment — that would be goddamn Adam Wainwright’s goddamn perfect goddamn curveball against Carlos Beltran in game seven of the goddamn 2006 NLCS. It was a perfect pitch, and I can’t blame Beltran for looking at it the way I do complex math equations, but I can be mad that since that game, the Mets have blown two first-place leads and haven’t won more than 80 games since 2008. LOLmets, indeed.
Ryan Joseph:
I hit a nadir as a sports fan watching the 2006 national championship game between Ohio State, my hometown university, and Florida. It wasn’t just that the Gators, lead by current Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer, waxed Ohio State so thoroughly, but their victory gave every mouth-breathing SEC fan (and Southerners will tell you they’re “SEC fans”) the vindication they’d been seeking since Sherman torched Atlanta. It’s something I’ve had to relive every season since when force-fed Finebaum and top-ten rankings dominated by SEC schools. F*ck that.
When Sandusky pulled out
I wonder if the soundtrack in Hell will be me laughing at jokes like these on repeat.
@Pasqualie Nah, it’ll be a rhythmic slapping
Minnesota Vikings 1998 NFC Championship Game. That one was way worse as a 13 year old kid than the catastrophe in 2009.
At least in 2009 I had access to drugs and alcohol to ease my pain.
Didn’t Randy Moss break his ankle in that game?
My most heart-breaking was “The Catch” I cried my 9 year-old eyes out when Dwight Clark made that catch.
Wide Right, No Goal, Forward Pass….
I feel your pain.
Aaron Boone. That playoff series was my second senior year and we watched it with a bunch of sox and Yankees fans every night for two weeks. That feeling sucked.
1999 Stanley Cup playoffs
No goal.
Ah, yes. The darkest year for hockey. Yes, it was no goal under the crease rule. But, wow, was that a terrible rule.
Came here to say this. Before the 2004-05 lockout, this was the only year that the Stanley Cup was not legitimately awarded.
Seeing the Oklahoma City Thunder’s godawful logo for the first time. The denial evaporated, and it finally sunk in that the Sonics were gone. Hey, Clay Bennett, get fuuuuuuuuuuucked.
I second Ryan Joseph’s. Losing Ted Ginn Jr. at the beginning of the game, and then getting boat raced on the biggest stage was terrible
4th and 26
Oh, one of my fonder memories….
It didn’t end the game, the Packers still had a chance until Favre Favre’d it up, but that play….once they converted, the game was pretty much over.
Braves win 91 NLCS, crazy excited. I catch Steve Avery’s hat as he throws it in the stands. Old drunk bastard behind me rips it out of my 11 year old hands and says,”one day you’ll be big enough to do this to a kid.”
Holy shit.
Is this real life?
Who were you at the game with and how did they not smack the life out of that guy?
By chance was that guy overweight and drinking a pumpkin beer or a caramel macchicrap something from starbucks?
I had run down behind the dugout as the game was ending. It was a shit show. My parents were up in our seats. I was completely on my own. He looked me dead in the eyes as he said it.
We should find this fucking guy…
You should have fought the fucker. The scene that would have made, would have gone viral in a non-viral world, baby!
Was he holding a ball with Ozzie Smith’s fingerprints on it, by any chance?
I cried super manly tears when Sir Alex Ferguson retired from managing Manchester United. Sir Alex took control in 1986 the year before I was born and was in many way synonymous with football and Manchester United.
My girlfriend is still pissed about I can’t cry about relationship/family stuff but cried when an old man retired
Girlfriend is way out of line here.
The Panthers losing in the Super Bowl still hurts, dammit.
But I’ll have to go with when UNC point guard Kendall Marshall fractured his wrist in the 2012 NCAA tournament and had to sit out the rest of the season, causing the Heels to get knocked out in the Elite Eight. I was so upset that I got so drunk, y’all. I was hungover the next day.
So how did Kendall ever pass his “paper” classes with a fractured wrist, being unable to write and all?
as good as john kasay was, it’s still hard to forgive him for kicking that ball out of bounds during the last kickoff
Two week period in 2010 where Wisconsin lost to Michigan St and Ohio St back to back weeks on Hail Marys in a season where they had a legit chance to make it to the championship
Easy. November 2007. WVU vs Pitt in the 100th Backyard Brawl and my senior year at WVU. It’s simple: Mountaineers beat a lowly Pittsburgh team at home and they punch their tickets to that year’s National Championship game.
WVU’s unstoppable offense, led by collegiate superstar Pat White, does their best Big Mama Cass impression and fall to the Panthers 13-9. That score is even misleading because 2 of those points came when the Pitt punter ran out of the back of the end zone for a safety as time expired in the fourth.
Our solid K, and now P for the Colts, McAfee was uncharacteristically terrible and missed both of his field goal attempts. Making both of them most likely results in a shot in OT and quite possibly a win because it would have erased good field possession on one missed FG that allowed Shady McCoy to ram the ball down the Eers throats and find the end zone.
I had airplane tickets and a hotel reservation that were non-refundable. I still went to New Orleans with some friends who had made the same mistake and enjoyed the hotel, but we sold our tickets and spent the money at the bar and strip clubs.
If that’s a TL;DR for you here’s the short version: Eat Shit Pitt.
Either the second Bengals SB loss when the Niners just drove down the field or the Suns losing the 93 title on Paxton’s buzzer beater
Paxson, not Bill Paxton…but “Game Over Man” nevertheless
Raised in Phx and I’m right there with you on that. Absolutely heart breaking.
Oilers 35-3.
Need I say more?
No, you don’t.
one of my few and far between HAPPY sports memories
You have to cling to whatever you have Buffalo, I get it.
I remember that game…Don Beebe was out of bounds.
Gordan Heyward missing the half court shot to beat Duke in the NCAA finals…
Or finally getting to see my hero, Michael Jordan, play in an NBA game in person…and he scores 6 points, his lowest career total ever…
URI losing in the Final 8 to Stanford back in 1998. Combination choke job and shitty calls by the refs.
Fall of 2003. Game 6 of the NLCS. And it’s not even close.
Grew up in Oklahoma. Started watching the Cubs on WGN in 1987. I watched every game day during the summer until I got old enough to work during the summer. I remember my parents letting my stay up and watch Mitch Williams strike out Mike Fitzgerald to clinch the 1989 NL East title. And then years of suckage, Sosa, and manager after manager after …
Then along comes 2003. I cried as the Cubs win a playoff series for the first time in my lifetime, beating the Braves in the NLDS. I watched Mark Prior in his prime shut out the Marlins for 7 innings in the NLCS clinching game 6. Only to watch the entire club fall apart in a 10 minute span.
It was truly a depressing evening, and the fall got worse as my untouchable almond matter got boatraced by K State in the Big XII title, and run amok in the national championship.
DOUG BRIEN
Game 6, 2011 World Series.
The moment you realize, you’re from Cleveland.
Or a Missouri Tiger fan…which I am surely the f*ck not.
:(
Cleveland sports fan here. Those teams make me so sad.
As a 9er fan I have two and they were both loses to the Giants in the NFC Championship game. First, in 1990 when they were going for their 3rd Super Bowl appearance in a row and Roger Craig fumbled the ball trying to run out the clock. The Giants went down the field and kicked the game winning field goal. Pat Summerall’s “there will be no three-peat” still rings in my ears to this day. Being 10 years old at the time it was the last time I ever cried over a sporting event. The second being when Kyle Williams fumbled 2 punt returns in the 2012 NFC Championship game.
I hear it’s not smart to try Richard Sherman with a sorry ass receiver (his words) like Crabtree.
@cajunhawk Apparently. “Who’s talking about you?”
I’m with Kurp. The only time I’ve ever been to a playoff game (for any sport) was during that 2006 NLCS, and ever since then it’s been like the Mets have been allergic to the postseason. Buuuuut you never know.
Watching the Patriots suddenly “figure it out” yet again in the second half of their third Super Bowl in 4 years. FUCKING CHEATING MOTHERFUCKERS SPYGATE IS REAL OPEN YOUR EYES blah blah blah
Watching the Sixers get destroyed by the Lakers in the ’01 Finals was pretty bad for 9 year old me. Game 1 is still the greatest though.
The Phillies having the best record in the league, benching every starter for almost TWO weeks, letting the hottest team in baseball, the Cardinals, into the playoffs, and immediately losing to them was pretty bad too. More rage inducing than upsetting though.
But really, to what Danger wrote about that Eagles game. Just pure sadness. No one thought they would lose.
The 2011 NLDS still gives me PTSD. I was so convinced the world series was ours. My head looked like the old warhead candy wrapper when Howard got that final out.
2010 World Cup Round of 16. U.S. v. Ghana. Asamoah Gyan in extra time. Had to be fuckin’ Gyan. I got so drunk before, during, and after they lost I challenged no less than 3 of my friends to fight me in public Why? IT’S THE FUCKIN’ WORLD CUP MAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAN.
Jesus I am a dipshit.
I’m from Cleveland, so….
But I’ll pick Gm. 7, 97 WS. Fuck Joe Table.
It is hard to choose isn’t it? The Drive .The Fumble. The Decision. The Betrayal (Art Modell). Oh, the rich history of Cleveland sports fandom. And people wonder why I’m such a bitter pill.
Anderson Silva breaking his ankle. Took the best fighter in the world away for far too long. (I wasn’t crushed, more bummed, so this is closest to me)
John Elway spinning for the touchdown…bastard.
I’m a Chiefs fan, so believe me when I say that I was rooting HARD for the Packers. Mr. Ed can eat a dick!
He didn’t score on that play.
Celtic v Porto in the UEFA Cup Final; the glory boys from Glasgow had stunned Europe with a relentless march to the final, only to lose out to Porto’s blatant cheating and a narrow 3-2 defeat.
Oh oh no…this article is about sports. I’m sorry you misunderstood.
Since when is field foosball not a sport?
As a Seahawks fan…two come to mind.
1. Super Bowl 40. Fuck Bill Leavy…there is a circle of hell specially reserved for him and Dan Rooney.
2. Playoff game 2003 at Green Bay…we want the ball, and we’re gonna score. I was in the fetal position for at least an hour or two after the pick six to end the game.
Thankfully Super Bowl 48 has helped exercise those demons a bit. But…they still hurt.
#2 is a wonderful memory for me sir, I’m sorry.
No need to apologize. Every time someone loses, someone wins. Even though that happened I have never held ill will towards the Packers. Now the Steelers…fuck those assholes.
My roommate was inexplicably a Seahawks fan (I think because he liked Shaun Alexander, maybe?) and, oh, how I danced when Harris ran to the end zone. That was actually the best part, getting to rub his nose in it.
2004 Purdue vs. Wisconsin. Gameday was there. Purdue was ranked like 5 in the country. Purdue has the ball and the lead late in the fourth. Orton scrambles for a clock killing 1st down and then fumbles. Wisconsin runs it back for the touchdown. The Purdue missed a game-tying field goal. Devastating. 50,000 people dead silent.
The 2010 Territorial Cup game. It was my last home game as a student and seeing Arizona lose to ASU like that was brutal.
I’m from the AZ…I remember that. Tough…
1992 NLCS… Barry Bonds couldn’t throw the slowest runner on earth, Sid Bream out at home.
Super Bowl 43…the Cardinals… 35 seconds away from winning.
Lakers losing the championship in 2003 after having won three years in a row prior. I wanted that threepeat to be a fourpeat so badly!
Shouldn’t your answer be the Lakers this year?
December 6, 1995: Patrick Roy was traded to Colorado. It set Montreal back at least 10 years.
Montreal losing to Philly in the conference finals in 2010. Montreal was a better team and I was convinced (am still am) they could have beaten Chicago that year.
The Deaths of Eddie and Benoit. Turned me off of wrestling for years.
As a Flyers fan, you guys were definitely the better team that year. I dunno if anyone was beating Chicago though. That team was pretty beast.
Let me just say that I fucking hate Vince Young and I’m glad he was a bust in the NFL.
Fight on. And why wasn’t Bush on the field for the 4th down play?
RG3’s torn ACL during the playoff game vs Seattle. So many layers of sad: Skins losing a game they were dominating 14-0 after the 1st quarter (obviously coinciding with RG3 leaving the game), knowing that our franchise qb/savior would never be the same, knowing our owner couldn’t even splurge on decent grass for a goddamn playoff game, knowing that our coach could have possibly prevented (or at least lessened the severity of) the injury by pulling him when he was obviously playing hurt, and, possibly worst of all, living in Seattle at the time and having Seahawks fans rub the defeat in my face, showing no sympathy for the heartbreaking injury that likely cost us the game, and possibility of success for the foreseeable future.
…not to mention having all these realizations occur simultaneously, thus resulting in a sharp, relentless nut-stabbing of my football hopes and dreams.
Not my most heartbreaking moment, but I’m right there with you. My worst Redskins loss as a fan was the 1999 Divisional Playoff game. Skins were up 13-0 late in the third and had dominated the entire game to that point. Then the Redskins remembered that their fans can’t have nice things. Long story short, Tampa came back to go ahead 14-13. Still, the Skins had a chance to win. Lined up to try for the winning field goal from 52 yards out and… the snap was botched. Hardest I’ve ever taken a loss.
Gus Frerotte going head first into a wall after a touchdown against the Giants, which effectively led to a 7-7 tie and missing the playoffs by a half game was also pretty shitty.
I’m also a Detroit sports fan, so the Lions have provided plenty. But I’ll (kind of) single out two recent moments, both from last year.
1. November 28, the Lions crush the hated Packers, winning their first Thanksgiving game in 10 years. 7-5, on top of the division, with their two closest competitors hobbled, it looked like the Lions were finally going to host a playoff game at Ford Field. And then they lost the last four games of the season, some of them to some pretty poor teams, and finished in 3rd in the division.
2. 2013 ALCS, Game 2. The Tigers had one-hit the Red Sox in Game 1, and were cruising through Game 2, heading to the bottom of the 8th with a 5-1 lead. Four pitchers and one back-breaking (almost literally for Torii Hunter) grand slam later, the game was tied at 5 and the Sox would go on to win it in the 9th. It really seemed like the end of that game took the wind out of the Tigers, and they’d obviously go on to lose the series.
1) 2006 NBA Finals. I hate Dwyane Wade and will continue to hate him until the day I die.
2) 2011 World Series, Game 6. The above described hatred also extends to David Freese and Nelson Cruz’s glove.
I’m stunned, STUNNED, that I haven’t heard a Browns fan bring up The Drive and The Fumble yet.
Curious to see how Browns fans rank those two. If I were a Browns fan, I’d feel much worse about The Fumble. The Drive was a transcendent series that heralded the coming-of-age of one of the great players of all time. The Fumble was one guy having one awful moment, gut-wrenching moment.
1993 World Series. Mitch Williams to Joe Carter. Somewhere inside me, that drunk college student is still facedown on the bar, weeping.
I was 9 years old and started to fall in love with the game. I was in complete shock
I went to the all star game at the vet a few layers and booed joe carter the only way I could
My story is from the 2006 NLCS that Josh talked about:
I was a freshman in college, working at the university library. My brother promised to text me updates from the game during my shift. With about an hour to go, I get the text about Yadier Fucking Molina (I swear that’s what dude’s birth certificate says) hitting the go-ahead HR. With about 10 minutes to go, another text:
STL loads the bases on a walk. Beltran takes strike 3 on a full count. 3-1 STL Final. Sorry dude.
Heartbroken, I go to meet up with my friends, to whom I show the devastating text. All but one express sympathy. The one who didn’t (my girlfriend, no less) just laughed.
That relationship didn’t survive the week.
I was a snot nosed 7th grader in Upstate NY in 1997 and a UK basketball fan (my dad was originally from Kentucky so we are an island of Big Blue in a sea of SU Orange). They were playing for a second straight national title against Arizona and if losing in overtime wasn’t bad enough when I went to school the next day my math teacher and some other kids had come in early and decorated my desk in newspaper clippings about the game.
Wow, your math teacher was an ass.
The 1995 ALDS is the only time that I’ve ever cried about a sporting event. Fuck you forever, Ken Griffey, Jr.
Yeah, fuck yourself.
@Raw Is Leary Duly noted!
Leon Durham in 1984. Fucking cokehead basically ruined baseball for me. Fuck that sport.
Goddammit. I knew someone would bring this up. I cried in my father’s lap, and he tussled my hair and said “Don’t worry son, there is always next year.” I told that story when I buried him in 2000. I am still waiting.
Ohio State fans should be more upset about their ass whippings from Michigan during the Cooper years. Those teams were absolutely stacked. The 2006 team wasn’t nearly as good as they were perceived to be.
I was ten when Ohio State fired Cooper, so I have more lasting memories of those mid-era Tressel teams than I do those ass-whoopings at the hands of Michigan in the 1990’s.
I do vaguely remember them, though, and my father definitely remembers them–his vendor at the time gave him tickets to the Michigan game every season they played in Columbus. My parents were out of there by halftime each time.
When the Washington Bullets changed their name to the Washington Wizards. Not that I had any strong attachment to the team, but I did grow up with that name and the justification for changing it was the single most asinine, pearl-clutching line of shit I’ve ever read. Yeah, maybe the city’s murder rate is due to horrible inequality and crappy policing, maybe we could start THERE.
Surprised no one has mentioned Chris Webber’s timeout.
Most of us were laughing, that’s why.
Well let’s see:
1. Volunteer alumni, so in 2001 I went to our game against UGA, known by Dawg fans as “The Hobnail Boot game.”
2. Same year, we get to the Dome and play for the SEC chip, lost to LSU after knocking out Rohan Davey(starting QB) AND LaBrandon Toefield (starting RB). Prolly woulda lost to Miami in the NCG, but still it sucks.
3. While we’re here, how bout losing to LSU (what is with those guys?) in the Dome for the SEC chip after after being up 14-0 the whole game. We actually had talent on that squad (Eric Berry & Arian Foster to name a few). I was at that game after buying a nosebleed ticket for $2 from a gentleman who, I’m going to guess, likes to party a little too much. Nothing like a fist to the balls in person rather than on tv. Coming from ahead to lose 21-14 after Danny Ainge’s nephew throws what turns out to be a game deciding pick. Heard about his troubles after the fact, I hope he got his life together, it still sucks.
4. Da Bears game against the pack a few years ago when Cutty went out with that knee injury.
5. D Rose going down against Philly, and then last season.
6. Even though I was totally spoiled at the time, in 94 when Da Bulls lost to the Knicks in the Hue Hollins game. BS phantom foul call.
7. Then in 95, losing to the Magic. I remember my I was at my lil sis’ recital with my dad. In between songs, the principal would get on the mike and do live score updates on the game (God Bless her). Got in home just in time to catch SportsCenter to see Ho Grant get carried off the floor on top of his teams shoulders. Bulls went on to win 3 more, but it still sucks.
8. Even though I’m a Bears fan, I’m with whoever said the 98 Vikings lost against the Falcs. Like a lot of high school kids that watch football, I was a HUGE Randy Moss stan and was crushed when they lost.
9. Oh almost forgot The Bartman game. I remember exactly where I was when I saw it. I was over a friends house on campus watchin him make some Adult Browinies when I saw Bartman poop on about a million people at once. Once it happened, I knew it was game, set, match to the Marlins. Dontrelle Willis & Josh Burnett were BEASTS that entire postseason, and they ended up winning the World Series, but, yes, it still sucks.