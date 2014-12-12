Friday Sports Conversation: Assemble Your Best Starting Five In NBA History

Let’s jump right into everyone, what five players would you take on your own personal NBA Dream Team? What five players (past and present) would you mash together to make an unbeatable NBA squad. Anything goes here really. You want five guards, go for it. You want the Twin Towers with a side of Wilt The Stilt and Bill Russell? Go right ahead. Not sure anybody’s dribbling the ball in that group, but I digress.

Let’s see some creative squads everyone. Right now, Brandon’s leading the way with his Manute Bol squad

Andy Isaac

Isiah Thomas, Kobe Bryant, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dennis Rodman, LeBron James

Brian Sharp

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dickey Simpkins

Danger Guerrero

Allen Iverson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain

Kyle Koster (from Brobible)

LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Ron Artest

Jessica Hudnall

Bill Russell, Tim Duncan, Larry Bird, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson

Brandon Stroud

Chris Mullin, John Stockton, Larry Bird, Pete Maravich, Manute Bol

