Friday Sports Conversation: Assemble Your Best Starting Five In NBA History

Let’s jump right into everyone, what five players would you take on your own personal NBA Dream Team? What five players (past and present) would you mash together to make an unbeatable NBA squad. Anything goes here really. You want five guards, go for it. You want the Twin Towers with a side of Wilt The Stilt and Bill Russell? Go right ahead. Not sure anybody’s dribbling the ball in that group, but I digress.
Let’s see some creative squads everyone. Right now, Brandon’s leading the way with his Manute Bol squad
Andy Isaac
Isiah Thomas, Kobe Bryant, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dennis Rodman, LeBron James
Brian Sharp
Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dickey Simpkins
Danger Guerrero
Allen Iverson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain
Kyle Koster (from Brobible)
LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Ron Artest
Jessica Hudnall
Bill Russell, Tim Duncan, Larry Bird, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson
Brandon Stroud
Chris Mullin, John Stockton, Larry Bird, Pete Maravich, Manute Bol
Hmm…thats tough, either.
A) cousy, pierce, bird, mchale, russell
Or
B) rondo, allen, pierce, garnett, perkins.
and im a Lakers fan
are we talking best C’s ever? Thats easy. Russell, Bird, Cousy, Havlicek and Pierce.
Kidd
Iverson
Jordan
Nowitzki
Chamberlain
Shaq, Hakeem, Reggie Miller, Kobe, and Steve Nash
That’s an odd combo.
I try my best
Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, Charles Barkley, Muggsy Bogues, and Shawn Bradley
This is so obviously the best team here.
Haha well played
Somebody just watched space jam
Magic, MJ, Bird, Barkley, Hakeem
Can we call this squad, “Hakeem and The Dreamz?”
C Hakeem Olajuwon PF Larry Bird SF Magic Johnson SG Michael Jordan PG Allen Iverson
Nah, Jordan isn’t the be-all, end-all.
Forwards: Bird, Wilkins
Guards: MJ, Cousy
Center: Russell
Bird and Wilkins just hang out at half court, don’t play any defense.
I’ll take some liberties and slide Jordan over to the 2.
Stockton, Jordan, Bird, Garnett, Hakeem. Could go any number of ways with PG, but I want the shooting and gambling ability. Jordan, Dream, and KG can cover for Stockton’s aggressiveness. No way this team gives up more than 70 points.
Hard to argue with lineup.
What liberties need to be taken to slide shooting guard Michael Jordan to the 2?
I assume you’re all either high or trying and failing to be funny. Start with Jordan, simply the greatest of all time. In my chicago homer move, I’ll take pippen to run the point – great passer and ball handler, and lockdown defender. Lebron at the 3, with Karl Malone and Bill Russell controlling the paint. I’d love to add magic and bird off the bench though.
Magic and Bird are on that team before Pippen, and I find your lack of Duncan disturbing….
@ Andy Issac…(1) Kobe is a rapist, (2) Jordan is the be all end all.
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Lebron James
Dirk Nowitzki
Bill Russell
you win
I’m taking Duncan over Dirk, but that’s a solid team
Duncan would be a good choice, but I wanted a big who could spread the floor and play inside.
@Cutler>Grossman>Unitas @Andy Isaac Kobe may rape the defense when he dribble-penetrates.
Jordan, Duncan, Bird, Magic, Kareem
Raymond Felton, Dion Waiters, Josh Smith (at the 3), Andrea Bargnani, Kendrick Perkins
Or
Steve Nash, Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Karl Malone, Tim Duncan
It’s a toss up really.
But if you’re worried about spacing sub Malone for Dirk.
1.Magic
2.Jordan
3.LeBron
4.Duncan
5.Wilt
No one is touching that squad. Noooooobody.
Now that I’m looking at it though, shooting may be a problem.
Jordan and Wilt would have no issues making shots. Also, no one would be able to score on this team. A+
Wallace, Wallace, Hamilton, Billups, Prince
but not really
ok fine, I like this team
The way I see it, there’s people who know about basketball and there’s people who wouldn’t put Jordan in the starting 5 of an ultimate fantasy team. So it looks like we got some people who don’t know anything about basketball. Also, Stroud putting 4 white guys and Manute Bol is complete troll heaven.
See but dependent on the team not putting Jordan on makes sense. If I put a team together with so so defenders and want a lockdown defender then yeah I’d probably take Bowen or Pippen instead of Jordan.
@geegollyitsjosh Wut? Jordan was a 9 time all defensive first team. Dude could create a blackhole.
Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Lebron, Tim Duncan, Wilt Chamberlain.
John Stockton
Dominique Wilkins
Charles Barkley
Shawn Kemp
Hakeem Olajuwon
wait… you did say best starting 5 in NBA Jam history, right?
No Tim Hardaway though? Those fireball threes would rain down all day.
Maravich at point, Bryant at SG, Jordan at SF, Bron at the stretch 4, and Boogie Cousins at the 5.
i want whatever this guy is smoking.. geez
You have Maravich and Boogie on a best ever team, are you out of your goddamn mind
@RonChee
Whatever it is he probably got it from Maravich.
Maravich could create and do so creatively, period. I don’t want him to chuck up a million shots just create. After him maybe J-Kidd or Nash I put in that spot. The thing everyone seems to fail to grasp is the dream team concept is how well you’d think these people would honestly play together. If you have Iverson at point on any team what’s the point of the rest of the team? You think he’s going to feed the post if asked too or swing the ball well unless he’s in trouble? Maravich was known for scoring but could create when you asked him to.
Also come back and tell me Boogie isn’t one of the best ever in three to five years, I dare you to because right now the kid doesn’t even have a ceiling and if you aren’t impressed with him after FIBA and the season he’s putting together now and can’t figure out where he’s going to be in three-five years that’s on you.
You’re going to try and play the chemistry card when you have Boogie, Jordan and Kobe on a team? Seriously?!
street ball:
Iverson, Pistol Pete, Jordan, Dr J and Moses
Nba game
Iverson, Jordan, Dr J, Duncan and Hakeem
I’d go with:
Nash, Jordan, Lebron, Rodman, Shaq.
I don’t know if you have the right answer, but I want to see this team.
I genuinely don’t get all the Iversons, why just why?
Iverson at his peak was a force of nature. He was also a personality that connected with people, specifically those of us who were teenagers at the time, in a way that someone as sterile as Jordan (publicly, anyway) didn’t. The early 2000s NBA was full of aesthetically terrible basketball, so it makes sense that someone as brash and outspoken as Iverson would catch on because he was interesting.
complete freak of an athlete too… watching him play live was insane. 6 foot nothing and teams couldn’t stop him getting to the basket even when they just gave up and starting fouling the shit out of him.
Iverson was also good enough to get a scholarship to div 1 college football as a quarterback. He had a cannon for an arm. Their are some videos of him playing football on YouTube
Probably wasn’t even 6 foot to be honest. Just an absolutely insane athlete. I don’t think we’ll ever seen anyone else like him.
He was a super inefficient player.
I get all that and don’t deny how good he was at all, I’m from PA I saw him play myself quite a few times, but he never played the point well. Iverson always thrived when he was at the two spot as did his teams but as soon as you shifted him into that one slot the team suffered horribly.
1. Kenny Smith
2. Micheal Jordan
3. Vince Carter
4. Sam Perkins
5. Brad Daugherty
stockton
magic
jordan
bird
shaq
Anyone who leaves off russell is insane. guy was WINNER.
1. Russell
2. Cousy
3: Jordan
4: Robertson
5: Bird
i mean A WINNER. ANd thats my requirement. great players are all over the NBA’s history.. but WINNERS make a team better. And my list is all winners.
Anybody that’s taking Cousy over Isiah..or Bird…or Johnson is also insane.
Cousy / Magic is a close one. Both are winners. Isiah is a punk and would not even make my 4th string
Anyone who takes such a deterministic approach to life is an IDIOT. I mean an IDIOT. That’s my requirement for thinking, IDIOTS make conversations worse, and this comment is all idiots.
Get the fuck outta here. Isiah is the best pg not named magic.
Speaking of…
Isiah
Jordan
LeBron
Anthony Davis
Shaq
And if Jordan and Isiah can’t play on the same team… eeehhhh Steph Curry at the 2
@Andy Isaac are you for real right now?
John Stockton
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Dirk Nowitzki
David Robinson
I don’t need scorers in my front court (hilarious because Dirk and Robinson both are among the best scorers ever) because Jordan and LeBron will get me plenty of points.
MJ is better than Stockton, but I need floor spacing hence his inclusion (Nash is about equal in his prime, so take your pick) and Dirk’s. Robinson can guard whoever you put at me and still get 20/10 if need be.
By MJ i mean Magic Johnson…definitely a weird way to shorten his name I give your that much.
If you don’t think you need scorers in your frontcourt, you should probably swap out Dirk for someone who’s more of a rim protector/rebounder.
Surprised no one is throwing in an enforcer in like Oakley, Artest, or Laimbeer.
Russell, Duncan, LeBron, Jordan and Magic
Magic, Jordan, LBJ, Bird, Duncan. I know Timmy always got listed at forward on things like the All-Star ballot, but he’s 7-foot, or close enough to it and can defend centers.
PG: LeBron James / Magic Johnson
SG: Michael Jordan
SF: Larry Bird / LeBron James
PF: Bill Russell
C: Shaquille O’Neal
Clyde Drexler, Terry Porter, Kevin Duckworth, Jerome Kersey and Buck Williams. Cliff Robinson as sixth man.
Was Brandon purposefully trying to make an all white team team then added manute cuz he’s gotta have that unexpected hipster choice?
Nah. White as fuck, then BOOM. Black as fuck. So props to Stroud. Otherwise, he could’ve just said Walton
Magic, Jordan, LeBron, Hakeem, Kareem.
Five David Lees.
Ooooor
Jordan
Pippen
Bird
Dirk
Dream
Five Luke Harangodys or the three Zeller Boys plus two other big white stiffs also named Zeller
Yes, we don’t all worship on the altar of Michael Jordan. I know many people who don’t believe he is the best of all-time.
I’m going to be a homer and put together an all Lakers squad.
C: Kareem Abdul-Jabar
PF:Wilt Chamberlain
SF:James Worthy
SG:Kobe Bryant
PG: Magic Johnson
Jason Williams
LBJ
Rodman
Malone
Dream
JWill throwing dimes, LBJ being LBJ, Rodman cleaning boards, Malone crushing low block, and Dream blocking and shaking…..Game blouses.
@Andy Isaac I like your squad.
Magic
Iverson
Lebron
Duncan
Kareem
I guess I could slide Lebron to PG, and replace Magic with Bird
Magic, Larry Bird
Michael Jordan,LeBron James
Hakeem at Center
@Andy Isaac Then those people are really really dumb.
Ron Artest
Latrell Sprewell
Gilbert Arenas
Uh…help me out here, guys.
Vernon Maxwell, Rodman, Kermit Washington
Jordan, Nash, Duncan, LeBron, Barkley
Coached by Didka
Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny, Foghorn Leghorn, Jessica Rabbit, Daffy Duck
Far, far too many Stockton’s on this list. Dude got eaten up time and time again by point guards in his own era.
Idk, having the all-time assist & steals leader running the point at so bad.
The assist is the most overrated stat in the NBA, especially when 75% of them come off a pick and pop.
75% is pretty high….If you look at the top 10 asst leaders, it’s pretty much your court generals: Stock, Nash, Magic, Mark Jackson (didn’t see that coming) Oscar Robertson, Isiah Thomas, Gary Payton…with guys like Hardaway and Cousey in the mix.
Can’t have someone like AI at your point, and say you want MJ or Kobe on the wing…only one basketball…. Stock got those numbers from timing and being a coach on the court
You could have AI in the lineup if you have LeBron at the 3 playing point forward, IMO.
But Stockton’s not just an assists and steals machine. He’s also — according to Steve Kerr — a dirty bastard. You get the sneaky dirty plays and OMG THOSE BACK SCREENS too.
Magic Johnson, Reggie Miller, Lebron James, Shawn Kemp, Bill Russell.
Reasoning: All of them were great defenders, passers, and shooters for their positions. None of them needed 20+ shots a game; no alpha males. Shortest player would be Reggie at 6’7″.
BTW: If you think about it, Brandon’s team is both the whitest and blackest team on this list.
Maybe Andy Isaac is just 15 years old so he doesn’t know any better. And the “many people” he knows who don’t believe MJ is the best are his Call of Duty buddies.