Friday Sports Conversation: Tell Us About Your Most Memorable Live Sporting Event

Kids, gather ’round, grab yourself a pint of egg nog, get all nice and cozy by the fire and tell us about your most memorable live sporting event. This can be anything really and cover all types of emotions—sad, happy, depressing, exhilarating—the time your team won a championship, the time you saw a buzzer beater—it’s all fair game.

Here are some personal stories from the esteemed UPROXX staff:

Cajun Boy:

The LSU/Alabama game in Baton Rouge in 2012. Even though LSU (my team) lost, I don’t recall ever feeling human energy like I felt in that stadium that night. For lack of a better term, it felt electric. It was a back-and-forth game, the highs felt so high, and the lows felt so low. I remember the feeling so euphoric for the highs and thinking, “This is why I love sports…few things can make me feel this way.” Conversely, the lows were so crushing that they forced me to question the sanity of allowing myself to become so emotionally involved in something I had absolutely no control over.

Jessica Hudnall:

I haven’t been to a ton of live sports events (I’m not counting pro wrestling shows), so the best one I’ve ever been to was UFC Fight Night in Austin back in November. I had an amazing seat, just off floor level so I could actually see into the cage, plus not only were the fights incredible, but outside of two bouts, pretty much everyone I wanted to win emerged victorious. Plus, I managed to get some pictures with fighters as they left the cage and returned to the locker rooms, so that’s super rad.

Brian Sharp:

July 19th, 1991, White Sox versus Brewers in the inaugural season at New Comiskey Park. My dad somehow scored 3 seats for himself and my brother and me that to this day I will say are the best in the building; first row behind the home dugout and first 3 seats closest to home plate. The White Sox won 14-3, Robin Ventura went 4 for 6 with 2 HR’s and 2 doubles, and I must have drank me about 15 Dr. Peppers. Okay it was almost certainly Coke and it was probably more like five or six, but the three of us lined up each of our empties on top of the dugout and were pictured for a few seconds on the jumbotron. For a 12 year old White Sox fan, I can’t imagine a better night than that. Actually that would be pretty great even today. Did my life peak at 12?

Andy Isaac:

I’m cheating a little here because my most memorable live sporting event is a game I have not been to yet. You see, I’ve been to no-hitters, I’ve been to playoff games, I’ve seen my teams win and lose in the most heartbreaking fashion. And none of that compares to seeing a Pistons game (insert Price Is Right Horn here) with my dad in the front row. At least, that’s what I’m hoping to pull off this Christmas. He’s pretty old and he doesn’t walk very well so this will likely be the last live sporting event he ever attends. I’ll let you know how it goes.

Now, tell us your stories…