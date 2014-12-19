Friday Sports Conversation: Tell Us About Your Most Memorable Live Sporting Event

Kids, gather ’round, grab yourself a pint of egg nog, get all nice and cozy by the fire and tell us about your most memorable live sporting event. This can be anything really and cover all types of emotions—sad, happy, depressing, exhilarating—the time your team won a championship, the time you saw a buzzer beater—it’s all fair game.
Here are some personal stories from the esteemed UPROXX staff:
Cajun Boy:
The LSU/Alabama game in Baton Rouge in 2012. Even though LSU (my team) lost, I don’t recall ever feeling human energy like I felt in that stadium that night. For lack of a better term, it felt electric. It was a back-and-forth game, the highs felt so high, and the lows felt so low. I remember the feeling so euphoric for the highs and thinking, “This is why I love sports…few things can make me feel this way.” Conversely, the lows were so crushing that they forced me to question the sanity of allowing myself to become so emotionally involved in something I had absolutely no control over.
Jessica Hudnall:
I haven’t been to a ton of live sports events (I’m not counting pro wrestling shows), so the best one I’ve ever been to was UFC Fight Night in Austin back in November. I had an amazing seat, just off floor level so I could actually see into the cage, plus not only were the fights incredible, but outside of two bouts, pretty much everyone I wanted to win emerged victorious. Plus, I managed to get some pictures with fighters as they left the cage and returned to the locker rooms, so that’s super rad.
Brian Sharp:
July 19th, 1991, White Sox versus Brewers in the inaugural season at New Comiskey Park. My dad somehow scored 3 seats for himself and my brother and me that to this day I will say are the best in the building; first row behind the home dugout and first 3 seats closest to home plate. The White Sox won 14-3, Robin Ventura went 4 for 6 with 2 HR’s and 2 doubles, and I must have drank me about 15 Dr. Peppers. Okay it was almost certainly Coke and it was probably more like five or six, but the three of us lined up each of our empties on top of the dugout and were pictured for a few seconds on the jumbotron. For a 12 year old White Sox fan, I can’t imagine a better night than that. Actually that would be pretty great even today. Did my life peak at 12?
Andy Isaac:
I’m cheating a little here because my most memorable live sporting event is a game I have not been to yet. You see, I’ve been to no-hitters, I’ve been to playoff games, I’ve seen my teams win and lose in the most heartbreaking fashion. And none of that compares to seeing a Pistons game (insert Price Is Right Horn here) with my dad in the front row. At least, that’s what I’m hoping to pull off this Christmas. He’s pretty old and he doesn’t walk very well so this will likely be the last live sporting event he ever attends. I’ll let you know how it goes.
Now, tell us your stories…
Game two of the Stanley Cup Final in 2010 between the Blackhawks and Flyers. It was my first ever NHL game (grew up in a state w/o a team). I won tickets through the Blackhawks Twitter account and took a fraternity brother that was one of my best friends and had done a lot to make me a Chicago fan a few years earlier. From that Cornelison anthem through to the final horn I had goosebumps like never before or since. Energy was insane and Antti Niemi had to stand on his head the entire third period to seal the win so I was dying the whole time. Just an amazing experience.
Last game of the 2012 NFL season. Vikings vs Packers. A win against our most hated rivals gets us into the playoffs and if Adrian Peterson runs for 209 yards he has the rushing record. That stadium was electric. Nothing better than seeing stupid Packers fans all disappointed after the loss. As I am peacefully walking through the concourse in my Vikings jersey a Packers fan walking towards me just looks me in the eye and tells me to “SUCK A DICK” without provocation to which i reply, without hesitation, “I thought thats what your defense was doing the entire game.” It was was a great day.
Game 5 of the 2006 World Series. My dad had gotten a call when it was orginally supposed to be game 4 and was given tickets by a client. He and I went and then game 4 got rained out and pushed to friday. So he and I went and we got to see the Cardinals win their first World Series in 24 years. I was estatic I really didn’t care how sloppy of a series it was (still dont) I got to see my favorite team win a championship I was present at. It will always be etched into my mind
Any Arizona State football game against University of Arizona that I’ve been at when ASU won.
2005 World Series Game 2 – White Sox v. angels. It was the Josh Paul dropped third strike game. AJ pierzynski runs to first. Pablo ozuna pinch runs and steals second. Crede hits the ball off the wall. White sox don’t lose another game :)
I know what you meant, ALCS. I went to Game 1. Their only loss all playoffs. They went 11-1, I attended the “1”.
/kicks dirt
Back in the early 80s there was an annual NHL Slo-Pitch tournament in Niagara Falls. It wasn’t so much a memorable sporting event as it was a chance to see a lot of NHL players in one location over a weekend. It was pretty exciting, (although the only disappointment was that Guy Lafleur never participated).
My father worked at the Oakes Park site, at the back of the park, manning the secondary gate for admissions. This was the entrance that a lot of the players would pass through to avoid crowds. I got to meet a fair number of NHLers, and pretty much had the run of the place the whole weekend. On one memorable day, I arrived to find Bobby Hull shooting the shit with my dad, and later Larry Robinson saved me from a couple of school bullies and bought me a Coke. Another time I sat with the Washington Capitals, and Scott Stevens gave me a beer. I was 12 at the time, so that was pretty damn cool.
The slo-pitch games were also pretty fun to watch.
Game 7 of the 1987 World Series. It was a Sunday. My Dad, a now retired Lutheran pastor, started his sermon that day mentioning the Twins and Game 7 happening that night and offered his parishoners that if anyone had any extra tickets, he would gladly go with them. About 1:30 that afternoon, a member, whose wife had heard the sermon that day, called our house with 2 tickets. “The guys cancelled.” My dad drove back to church and met the guy for the ticket exchange (he didn’t want any money for them) and we got ourselves ready and got to the Metrodome. Most amazing game – my ears rang the whole next day, and I was hoarse for 3 days afterward.
Then there was this – [youtu.be]
Regular season game, but at the time the White Sox were hanging real close to the Twins in the standings. After this game, the White Sox went in a freefall and the Twins walked away with the division. Just amazing atmosphere, and I was there with my Dad on his birthday.
I kinda feel like I should say Game 3 of the 1992 World Series but I might have to give the edge to UFC 7. Not because the card for UFC 7 was particularly awesome or anything, just because it was so early in the UFC’s history, well before the company became the juggernaut it is today.
April 3, 2010. Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns. Andrew Bogut. Amare Stoudemire. That’s about all I need to say about that. I still wonder what could have come from that Fear the Deer run with a healthy Bogut.
If you’re a glutton for punishment, here: [www.youtube.com]
Jan 20 1991 Bills 51 Raiders 3, jumping up & down with friends screaming “We’re going to the show”, just beats out the greatest comeback game
Mike Piazza home run against the Braves, first game back after 9/11
Robin Ventura’s grand slam single in extra innings in the pouring rain for most of the game.
Two words
“Beast Quake”
My dad’s had UNC basketball season tickets since I was a kid, so I’ve seen some tense games. But for pure craziness, nothing beats the ’07 UNC/Duke game, when that jackass whose name I don’t remember elbowed Hansbrough in the face and broke his nose. Pretty sure Ol’ Psycho T was about two seconds away from going Hulk Smash on the guy.
The Heels won, but damn, I’ve never seen the Smith Center crowd so angry.
Gerald Henderson. That play still pisses me off.
[youtu.be]
1990 – Oregon beats #1 BYU. Everyone storms the field. Eugene was one giant party for 24 hours.
Game 7, 2002 World Series at Angel Stadium. Garrett Anderson hits a bases-clearing double to give the Angels the lead for good, and Troy Percival gets his usual drama-filled save on a last out deep fly to Erstad in center. First and only title for my team (sure, I own it), and beating Barry Bonds’ huge head was nice too.
2nd Place: Clinching Game 5 of the ALCS, same season. Adam Kennedy hit 3 HRs and the Angels destroyed the Twins as we watched from a suite. Many many beers were had.
42,805th Place: Going to a local horse track and watching the horse I bet on break his leg coming down the stretch; they put up a screen to block the view while they euthanized him. That was pretty unfun.
The only other Angels fan here! High five to you, good sir.
Arsenal v. Blackpool at Emirates Stadium in London in 2010. It was like 6-2 or something, and Arsenal basically just put on show for the crowd. Got to see a PK and a bicycle kick goal back to back. Having only been to MLS games before that, it was great to see that type of action live
1st place: Game 7 between Dallas and Vancouver in ’07. The Canucks couldn’t score to save their lives that series (and year), but lucky for them, Luongo was a freaking wall. When Vancouver scored in the second, I’m pretty sure my ears bled it was so loud. And then when Luongo made a super save in the third, everyone cheered because they knew Dallas wasn’t going to get a better opportunity to score on Bobby Lu that game.
2nd place: Grey Cup 2011. BC Lions started 0-6 and then won 13 of the next 14 games to win the Grey Cup on home soil.
3rd place: Game 4 of the Canada/Russia World Junior summit series in (I think) 2008. I never realized how much I hated the Russians in hockey until watching that game in person. Once it was 5-0 Canada, Russia got really dirty, so the Canadians began to kick the crap out of the Russians even more. And I wanted to bath in the Russian blood bath. After that game, I finally “got” European soccer hooligans.
Tough call between these 3:
1. 1995 – Christmas Eve – Steelers vs. Packers @ Lambeau. Packers win, it’s their first division title in pretty much forever. Yancy Thigpen drops/let’s go through his hands the game winning touchdown. Fucking pandemonium.
2. 1996 NFC Championship Game – Panthers @ Packers. Cold as shit, but winner goes to the Super Bowl. Packers win going away. At the final whistle, the dudes behind me were so excited, they picked me up and body passed me up 3-4 rows from my seats. It was glorious!
3. Fucking TJ Rubley. If you’re a Packers fan, you know what I’m talking about. I was at that game. Longest fucking 6 hour drive home in my life. The only words my father & said to each other on the way home was regarding stopping for gas or bathroom breaks. We’ve still never talked about that game. Probably never will.
My dad took me to a lot of events growing up so there were some cool things. But three that jump out are all Red Sox related.
1. My first baseball game was Roger Clemens first 20 strike out game. It was part of a birthday gift but I was turning 7 and fell asleep for most of the game so it doesn’t really count.
2. Ted Williams Day at Fenway Park. Obviously never got to see him play but he was my Dad’s favorite player and the stadium felt electric. I would have killed to have been at the All-Star Game at Fenway when they brought him back though. That was amazing on TV.
3. Pedro Martinez striking out 16 Braves at Fenway in 1999. Klesko tagged him for a solo shot but otherwise, he was just dominant. I have never seen a pitching performance like that before or since.
I don’t recall the year, mid 80’s is the best I can recall, but I went to Memorial Stadium in Berkeley with my dad and grandpa to see Cal take on USC. I knew nothing going in, but before the game I went to get a soda and saw the USC band getting ready to take the field, my reaction was WTF is happening here. Then the game started and that was the first time I ever heard a SC SUCKS chant. What was really amazing was that Cal won the game. The energy and fun that day is truly memorable and undescribeable.
Tie: Game 5 of the Mariners-Yankees AL series in 1995 or the first game at Safeco after 9/11. I cried at both, and I am not typically a cryer.
I’d love to see if two of you guys/gals were at the same game.
Game 5 Pacers vs Knicks. Reggie puts up 25 in the 4th quarter and stuns everyone. (This is not the game he scored like 8 points in the final 30 seconds)
I missed all the shit talking he was doing with Spike Lee, because my seats were shitty, but it was a crazy experience.
I have never heard the Garden that quiet.
2012 NFC Divisional Playoffs, Saints at 49ers. Alex Smith hits Vernon Davis with a perfect pass for the go ahead touchdown with 9 seconds left in the game. Candlestick Park was rockin. Hard.
Derek Jeter’s final Yankee Stadium home game…DEAL WITH IT! SO MANY FEELZ!
dammit
I’m from Torrington, CT home of the (then) New England College Baseball League Torrington Twisters. When I was around 13 years old the Twisters made the NECBL championship game. In the middle of the game one of the players on the other team (the name of which I don’t remember) spiked the catcher of the Twisters sending him to the hospital up the road. He came back after the game (which the Twisters lost) to join the hand shake line. In the line he sucker punched the guy who spiked him, which led to a brawl, and one of the Twisters standing on top of the home dugout screaming “Fuck you” to the out of town fans who were jeering them.
#1: January 18, 2009 NFC Title Game: Arizona Cardinals beat the Eagles to go to Super Bowl 43. After 20 years of dumpster fire football in Arizona, they somehow make the Super Bowl.
#2: Going to Game 1 of the 2001 World Series between Arizona and the NY Yankees….First World Series after 9/11.
My first football game at Penn State as a student. It was against lowly Bowling Green and it ended up being a blowout, but it was Win #300 for Joe Paterno and the atmosphere in the student sections was unlike anything I’d ever experienced before.
Matt Cain’s Perfect Game in June of 2012. Some of SF’s best food trucks were going to be outside the stadium and required a special ticket. Me and the Lady went since the lines wouldn’t be so long. Had some delicious food, and then likely embarrassed myself with how loud I screamed for the final out. (Also, she noticed in the 7th, ‘Hey they don’t have any hits!’ I ignored her the rest of the night.)
There’s two games that stick out in my mind. The obvious one, and then the not obvious one.
Obvious: 2008 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5 between Detroit and Pittsburgh. Red Wings lead the series 3-1, and can win the cup. I’m there as media, (a great excuse to get into a Cup final game for free), Wings hold a 3-2 lead in the 3rd, and the fans are chanting “WE WANT THE CUP, WE WANT THE CUP”, only for Talbot to score with 30 seconds left forcing overtime. The game goes into the third OT before Sykora scores the game winner for Pittsburgh. I’ve never felt a sporting event turn from what felt like a victory lap into an exhausting heavyweight bout like that. Plus, having to find my car in downtown Detroit at 2am was an adventure.
Not-Obvious: January, 2014…. we took a trip down to Columbus for my daughter’s birthday. We had two things on the agenda: Blue Jackets game on Friday night, American Girl store on Saturday. Both of these were at the kid’s request. We’d been to some games at Nationwide a few years back, but this was the first time in a long time. Jackets beat Carolina 3-0, Bobrovsky stops 36 for the shutout, and the crowd chants “BOB! BOB! BOB! BOB! BOB!” when he gets the first star.