Florida State was a tune-up game with FCS Northern Alabama away from its final two tests of the season before what it hoped would be a College Football Playoff berth.

But all of that seemed meaningless after quarterback Jordan Travis, the heart and soul of the Seminoles, went down and immediately clutched frantically at his obviously-injured left leg after a 17-yard run.

Travis was down for quite some time as Florida State’s medical staff attended to him, and the looks of horror on the faces of his teammates and the fans told the story.

Eventually, Travis was loaded onto a cart. Players from both teams came out from their respective sidelines (many Florida State players were out there already) to see him off, and the fans chanted, “Jordan Travis!”

Both teams gather with injured Jordan Travis at midfield before he is carted off pic.twitter.com/F0XtaacJx8 — Chris Nee (@CNee247) November 19, 2023

Travis left the game in an ambulance on his Senior Night. No update on the severity of the injury has come from Florida State, but it was evident that it was likely season-ending.

When the injury occurred, Florida State — which has started slowly at times this season — trailed 13-0 to Northern Alabama. Tate Rodemacher replaced Travis and Florida State righted the ship, taking a double-digit lead into halftime and continuing to build on it.

Florida State fans grew to adore Travis after his tough play and steady improvement got them through some rough seasons, including just three wins in head coach Mike Norvell’s first season in 2020.

The 23-year-old was having the best season of his career. Travis had completed 64.1% of his passes this season for 2,734 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He had another 160 yards on the ground and another seven touchdowns.