Tallahassee is less than an hour from the beach, and FSU’s Lawrance Toafili decided to save the trip and body surf over humans instead on his way to a touchdown.

LAWRANCE TOAFILI FIGHTING FOR THE SCORE! #FSU takes a 15-0 lead over Virginia Tech with 4:44 left in the first quarter 🎥: ABC on ESPN pic.twitter.com/dKRZ9MXW6a — Warchant.com (@Warchant) October 7, 2023

With 4:57 remaining in the first quarter and No. 5 Florida State facing a 3rd and 7 at the Virginia Tech 28-yard line, Toafili got the ball and ran it up a gaping hole up the middle.

At full speed, it seemed that he wouldn’t be caught but Virginia Tech safety Jalen Stroman made contact at the 10-yard line. Then Hokie defensive back Mansoor Delane appeared to get Toafili wrapped up and on the ground. Well, one out of two isn’t bad.

Toafili did go to the ground, but he managed to stay ON TOP of Delane and body-surf his way straight into the end zone. Toafili has three carries for 43 yards, but the 28-yard run is the Seminoles’ longest of the afternoon. Florida State only has 70 yards on its other 19 carries (3.7 per attempt).

The touchdown put Florida State up 15-0 on the Hokies. Virginia Tech notched its first Power 5 win last week over Pittsburgh, but was always going to have its hands full with the Seminoles. Coming off of a bye week, the ‘Noles still lead the Hokies 22-10 at halftime.