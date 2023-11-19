The Giants and Commanders weren’t expected to produce one of the more exciting halves of football in the early window, as New York’s offense has been dreadful of late with Tommy DeVito under center and the Sam Howell-led Washington offense hasn’t exactly been dynamic.

However, DeVito had his best half of his young career with a pair of touchdown passes to put the Giants up 14-3 before Howell battered his way into the end zone on a tough run that saw him get rocked at the end by a big hit as he kept fighting for the goal line (despite having already broken the plane.

After that hit, Howell stayed down and a number of his Washington teammates came in to take offense at the big hit he took, as a brawl broke out on the sideline.

Things are getting chippy in the Giants-Commanders game 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/io1k70aSES — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 19, 2023

Both teams lost a player in the scuffle, as Commanders WR Curtis Samuel and Giants DB Cor’Dale Flott were each tossed as they threw hands at each other during the ordeal.

Giants CB Cor'Dale Flott and Commanders WR Curtis Samuel have been ejected after the skirmish on the sideline. — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) November 19, 2023

Howell would return for the Commanders next drive, but was clearly still feeling the effects of that hit as he left the field for the locker room at halftime (after taking another hit on a sack to end their final drive of the half). How he handles hits in the second half will be something to watch, as will whether his ability to throw the ball is impacted by anything he’s dealing with, but for now the Commanders are within five thanks to his efforts on this run.