A Planning Guide For The Best Big Cedar Lodge Golf Trip

As golf has grown in popularity over the last decade, including a big influx of players in 2020 with golf courses becoming one of the first activities to open back up, we have also seen an expansion in great golf destinations.

Despite being an individual sport, the social aspect of the game has drawn many to it and the golf travel industry stateside has seen a boom as well. From established destinations like Pinehurst and Pebble Beach to newer resorts like Bandon Dunes and Sand Valley, there are a growing number of places where you can go with a group and play golf at different courses to your heart’s content. One of the newer offerings in the golf travel world is Big Cedar Lodge. Johnny Morris’ outdoor resort near Branson (MO) has expanded significantly in the golf space over the last decade to now include three 18-hole courses and a pair of par 3 courses (with a third, Cliffhangers, being built currently).

In October, I got invited out to Big Cedar Lodge as part of a media trip with a pair of other writers to play all five courses and get a feel for what they’ve built as a golf destination with a tour of the new course under construction and play all five of their current ones. I love golf and it’s served as my escape for two decades now, but I’ve only ever done one real golf trip, when a friend and I drove from New Jersey to Pinehurst after covering the 2016 PGA at Baltusrol, playing six courses along the way. As such, I was interested to see what Big Cedar was like and play golf in an area of the country I’d never ventured to before.

What makes Big Cedar Lodge work as a golf destination is that its courses are all very different, both in how they look and how they play. Now, those differences also mean not every golfer will feel the same way about each course. Here, I’m going to give you my perspective as someone in his early 30s who has spent his life playing mostly public courses, is a 2.7 handicap, and needed my massage gun to keep the back loose throughout the trip because it was the most golf I’d played in a single week in at least two years — Pro Tip: Don’t be too proud to bring the Hyperice/Theragun with you. It’s a lot of golf.

Here, we’ll look at mapping out what courses to play and when. To start, here is the schedule we had for playing all five courses in four days, with an 11 a.m. arrival in Springfield on Monday and a 5 p.m. departure on Thursday.

Monday: Ozarks National (1:30 p.m.)

Tuesday: Top of the Rock (9:00 a.m.)

Wednesday: Payne’s Valley (9:00 a.m.); Mountain Top (3:30 p.m.)

Thursday: Buffalo Ridge (8:10 a.m.)

That schedule spaced out the rounds pretty nicely (which my back appreciated), and logistically it worked very well by keeping us from trying to make long pilgrimages from one course to another. We did have to push our tee time on the first day back a touch with some late arrivals, so that’s definitely something to be mindful of, but otherwise we weren’t ever pressed for time.

Now, you might not be worried about playing all five courses but still want to know a bit more about each of the courses to make your selection. Below you’ll find my thoughts on each course, as well as the price during peak season (April 17 – October 29), to help you figure out which courses fit what matters most to you as a golfer. While part of what makes Big Cedar a really good golf destination is the courses all play differently and have very distinct styles if you know there are certain course styles you’re not a fan of or ones you really love, it might help you figure out if you want to double up on one and skip another.

Ozarks National ($225 resort guest/$250 public)

This will likely be the favorite course of those who are really into golf course architecture, as the Coore & Crenshaw design presents the most challenges of the three tee-to-green. It is the course where you have to be really intentional in thinking your way around the most, with tricky sight lines, blind tee shots, fairways that run out into native areas and off the sides of the mountain, and plenty of well-placed bunkers — of all the courses, this is the one that I’d suggest getting a caddie for some course knowledge that goes beyond the cart GPS system. All of those challenges also make it the lowest rated by the public, as it is the most rustic of the Big Cedar courses (while still being in terrific shape) and is the one that brings big numbers into play most often (especially if the wind picks up) that can leave you very frustrated. I felt it was the most difficult of the courses (I shot an 80) because of how challenging it was off of the tee, but it’s also the one that I would be most excited to get another crack at.

Once you’ve played it, you’ll know where to go and where not to and will have at least a handful of shots you’ll want to have back with a different club in your hand. There are some great risk-reward holes and scoring opportunities if you can get the ball in the fairways, but also plenty of big numbers lurking and the gnarliest rough on the property thanks to fluffy Bermuda that engulfs golf balls. If you were going to double up on a course on a Big Cedar trip, I’d suggest Ozarks because you will be left thinking about what could’ve been. That’s part of why I think it should be the site of your first 18-hole tee time, with the other reason being once you’ve navigated around Ozarks, even if it’s not your cup of tea, the other courses will feel much friendlier.

Payne’s Valley ($350/$450)

The signature course at Big Cedar is Tiger Woods’ only public course on his (still young) design resume. It is an unmissable drive-in, with the massive green fairways running through the valley, making for a rather stunning view from the road up above. Payne’s is the public’s choice and for good reason. It is in unbelievable shape, as Tiger took a cue from Augusta National with perfectly manicured grass all over the course (there is no rough at Payne’s Valley, only various cut heights), as the Big Cedar agronomy team works wonders on the zoysia running tee to green. The fairways at Payne’s are very generous, and you are rarely having to use your imagination with where to go off of the tee. The challenge comes on the green complexes that feature large ridges dividing sections of the green, tons of sloping and big breaking putts, and gigantic bunkers framing almost every green to swallow up misses. However, the grass around the greens is so perfect you’re never left with a bad lie, and if you have the hands for it, you can create the spin to get up and down from pretty much anywhere.

The back nine is the stronger of the nines at Payne’s, as the front is fairly straightforward and didn’t make me feel like I had to plot my way around too much. The back had more character, in part because it brings you back up the hill (and for me, back into the wind as well) and presents more challenges off the tee while still giving you generous landing areas. Low scores are very possible if you’re ball-striking is on point and you take advantage of the pristine turf around the greens with your short game. I had my best round of the week at Payne’s (74) and, as is the refrain from all golfers, I think it probably should’ve been better if I hadn’t botched the three short par-4s and had a few putts drop in that burned edges.

For those that play top courses regularly, Payne’s Valley probably won’t be the favorite because a good bit of its value comes from the condition it is in. I talked to a friend who falls into that category who felt it was “overdone” and I could see how that would be the case because it is a lot and at times feels like it’s trying to be Augusta Light. However, for the majority of the public (including me), this will be the best-maintained golf course they will play all year and it really is a treat. I’m not a huge course architecture person so I’m not going to try and argue anyone’s points against it, but I did think the back 9 was pretty strong in presenting challenges that could still be overcome by good shots, which is all I really ask of a course. Beyond all that, even if the design isn’t your favorite, sometimes it’s just really fun to play a course that doesn’t have a single misplaced blade of grass, especially if that’s not available to you at home.