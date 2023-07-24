The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Green Bay Packers

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Green Bay Packers have finally parted ways with Aaron Rodgers and enter the 2023 season with some mystery as to what they’ll look like. Jordan Love (70 OVR) will take over as starter and will be able to rely on a strong rushing attack led by Aaron Jones (88 OVR) and AJ Dillon (78 OVR), but has a receiving corps without a lot of experience. Christian Watson (77 OVR) popped at times a year ago, but will now have to prove he can be a No. 1. On defense, they have a lot of talent throughout, headlined by Jaire Alexander (95 OVR) at corner, Rashan Gary (88 OVR) rushing the passer, and Kenny Clark (86 OVR) in the middle of the line. The defense will give them a chance to be competitive this season, but it all comes down to how Love and this offense do as they have to navigate life without Rodgers — but that also might give them a chance to be more creative this season.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Packers, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Jordan Love: 70

Sean Clifford: 59

Danny Etling: 48

RB

Aaron Jones: 88

A.J. Dillon: 78

Lew Nichols III: 63

Tyler Goodson: 62

Patrick Taylor: 60

FB

Henry Pearson: 59

WR

Christian Watson: 77

Romeo Doubs: 74

Jayden Reed: 73

Bo Melton: 68

Samori Toure: 67

Dontayvion Wicks: 68

Grant Dubose: 64

Jeff Cotton Jr.: 63

TE

Josiah Deguara: 68

Tucker Kraft: 66

Luke Musgrave: 66

Tyler Davis: 60

Matthew Orzech: 26

LT

David Bakhtiari: 90

Zach Tom: 72

Rasheed Walker: 63

Kadeem Telfort: 61

RT

Yosh Nijman: 71

Luke Tenuta: 61

Caleb Jones: 60

LG

Elgton Jenkins: 87

Sean Rhyan: 69

RG

Jon Runyan: 77

Royce Newman: 70

C

Josh Myers: 73

Jake Hanson: 58

DT

Kenny Clark: 86

Jonathan Ford: 63

LE

T.J. Slaton Jr.: 66

Karl Brooks: 64

Antonio Moultrie: 62

Chris Slayton: 60

RE

Devonte Wyatt: 70

Colby Wooden: 66

LOLB

Rashan Gary: 88

Lukas Van Ness: 73

Jonathan Garvin: 65

MLB

De’Vondre Campbell: 85

Quay Walker: 78

Eric Wilson: 68

Isaiah McDuffie: 65

ROLB

Preston Smith: 76

Justin Hollins: 71

Kingsley Enagbare: 69

Brenton Cox Jr.: 61

La’Darius Hamilton: 59

CB

Jaire Alexander: 95

Rasul Douglas: 81

Eric Stokes: 76

Keisean Nixon: 68

Corey Ballentine: 67

Carrington Valentine: 65

Shemar Jean-Charles: 63

Kiondre Thomas: 61

SS

Darnell Savage: 76

Jonathan Owens: 72

Anthony Johnson Jr.: 65

FS

Rudy Ford: 74

Tarvarius Moore: 69

Tariq Carpenter: 64

Dallin Leavitt: 63

Innis Gaines: 62

K

Anders Carlson: 69

P

Pat O’Donnell: 70

Daniel Whelan: 66