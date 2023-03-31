dodger stadium fan proposal tackle
A Guy Ran On The Field At Dodger Stadium To Propose And Got Jacked Up By Stadium Security

Getting engaged can be one of life’s most wonderful moments. Everyone does it in their own way, but usually when you see someone drop down onto a knee and pull out a box that has a ring in it, you can put two and two together pretty easily and deduce what is going on.

We got one of those moments during Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, only this one featured the person dropping to their knee breaking the rules at Dodger Stadium and getting lit up by a security staffer. Videos show that the dude hopped onto the playing surface after sitting in right field, at which point he reached into his pocket and pulled out a ring.

After kneeling for a few seconds and getting cheered on by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Diamondbacks, security came in and decided the best course of action was to go all Terry Tate: Office Linebacker on the dude. You can see Gurriel recoil at the hit, which was about as clean of a form tackle as you’ll see.

This was, of course, excessive by the security staffer. But the good news for this dude is that all of this ended up being worth it, as TMZ found out that his fiancée said yes.

