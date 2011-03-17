Heat Lose, Last Year’s Cavs Are Better

I will admit, the Miami Heat had me scared that I’d be eating my words yet again. But Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder finally put an end to their woes against LeBron James-led teams and defeated Miami 96-85 last night. And of course this now means that the Heat’s detractors have all the fuel they need for the remainder of the regular season to remind James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh that they are not as good as the 2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers. Even if the Heat win the rest of their regular season games, they would still finish one game behind James and the Cavs, who led the NBA with a 61-21 record last season. I believe it was Sigmund Freud who once said, “Womp womp.”

Durant led the way with 28 points and Russell Westbrook chipped in 18, while Wade and Bosh scored 21 each, and James had 19. Wade provided the biggest highlight of the night – an easy Play of the Year contender, according to my Heat friends who went crazy on Facebook – with a two-handed dunk over Kendrick Perkins early in the game, but he unfortunately didn’t go for the Rock and Jock 11-point rim. All things considered, this is probably the best thing that could happen to the Heat, because they seem to play much better when everyone is pouring on the criticism. Hell, if I were Erik Spoelstra, I’d egg Stan Van Gundy’s house and slash his tires. Then I’d get a haircut.

Highlights after the jump…