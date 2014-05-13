Henrik Lundqvist Got Fined $5,000 For Super Soaking Sidney Crosby

#NHL #Hockey
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.13.14 18 Comments

This is my new favorite fight moment. Sidney Crosby got taken down Crocodile Mile.

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs second round series against the Pens for skating up mid-fight and squirting the NHL’s precious baby Sidney Crosby in the face with water. Remember back in March when a WHL player got unsportsmanlike conduct for drinking from an opposing goalie’s water bottle? I guess NOBODY is allowed to drink.

Here’s the clip. Closeup at the 0:50 mark.

In all seriousness, Super Soaking your opponent when he’s down is such an hilarious dick move. Who does that, honestly?

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL#Hockey
TAGSFightsFINESHENRIK LUNDQVISTHOCKEYHOCKEY FIGHTSHOO BOY THATS A DICK MOVENEW YORK RANGERSNHLPITTSBURGH PENGUINSSIDNEY CROSBYwater

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP