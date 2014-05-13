Henrik Lundqvist Got Fined $5,000 For Super Soaking Sidney Crosby

This is my new favorite fight moment. Sidney Crosby got taken down Crocodile Mile.
New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs second round series against the Pens for skating up mid-fight and squirting the NHL’s precious baby Sidney Crosby in the face with water. Remember back in March when a WHL player got unsportsmanlike conduct for drinking from an opposing goalie’s water bottle? I guess NOBODY is allowed to drink.
Here’s the clip. Closeup at the 0:50 mark.
In all seriousness, Super Soaking your opponent when he’s down is such an hilarious dick move. Who does that, honestly?
Stick shots to the nads? No problem.
Squirt water at your opponent? 2 fines so far this playoffs.
I love hockey, but this seems a little backwards….
The playoffs is pretty stupid when it comes to rules.
Crosby’s lucky that Lyoto Machida wasn’t in goal. That bottle would have been filled with piss.
I love it. So much. As a Caps fan I have nothing to root for except the collapse of Pittsburgh.
As another Caps fan i can’t but help to root against the Rangers. (For eliminating the Caps two seasons in a row.)
same here
As a Pens fan, I laugh that the Caps didn’t even make the playoffs this year.
Don’t worry, your team will be playing golf soon enough.
It’s not so much the collapse of Pittsburgh than it is New York is a really good team. And it’s not a collapse officially, as they’re still in the playoffs.
The fines to Thornton and Lundqvist represent half a day’s pay for each. Oh how I wish I could earn 10k/day. Maybe someone will post in these comment sections about how I can do that from home and buy a new Range Rover or something. I heard their mother in law did that.
I can tell you how to make about 5K/day. But it’ll involve a lot of beejays.
Im a Rangers fan, so my opinion may seem biased, but there have been some serious non-calls on Pittsburgh during this series. You can go back to the Ranger’s first victory and there was a goal that wasnt called, WITH A REF STANDING RIGHT THERE! Thankfully, the Rangers scored again to finish the game, and I saw some questionable non-calls in the last game in the last 3 minutes when Pittsbugh pulled their goalie to get an extra attacker.
It makes it rally hard not to buy into the idea that the NHL and the refs are trying to push Crosby into the Cup.
Yup, you’re biased.
I know it can’t be coincidence that the Pens have won the Cup every year that Crosby has been in the league.
LOL! Dude. . . . Dude. Wanna know why the Pens didn’t win the series in 5? The Rangers are beating the ever loving piss out of James Neal, Syd Crosby, Malkin, etc. You are absolutely delusional if you think it’s a one way series.
The refs have been terrible for both teams! In every playoffs.
So Henrik gets a 5K fine for squirting Sidney the Saint. But Joe Thornton only was fined $2800 for squiriting P.K. Subban. IDK does the NHL recognize Subban as only 3/5ths of a person or do they have it out once again for the Rangers while simultaneously kissing Sid’s ass?
Its likely that it is a percentage of the players salary ie. Thornton doesn’t make nearly as much as the King.
“In all seriousness, Super Soaking your opponent when he’s down is such an hilarious dick move. Who does that, honestly?”
@Brandon: Every playoffs has a theme of weird penalties that spike in the post season, but never gets called in the regular season. Last year it was the delay of game penalty. This year, it appears to be spear to the dick and spraying people with water.
I think the larger issue is how out of control these games are getting. Players are getting mugged on every shift as the refs put their whistle away. The thing is, it’s gotten so out of control, players are looking for the refs to call something.
It’s so ridiculous and you can’t even really call it hockey. Player safety is a joke.