Henrik Lundqvist Got Fined $5,000 For Super Soaking Sidney Crosby

This is my new favorite fight moment. Sidney Crosby got taken down Crocodile Mile.

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs second round series against the Pens for skating up mid-fight and squirting the NHL’s precious baby Sidney Crosby in the face with water. Remember back in March when a WHL player got unsportsmanlike conduct for drinking from an opposing goalie’s water bottle? I guess NOBODY is allowed to drink.

Here’s the clip. Closeup at the 0:50 mark.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In all seriousness, Super Soaking your opponent when he’s down is such an hilarious dick move. Who does that, honestly?