Here Are The Best Football Vines And GIFs From The Weekend

Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we’ll compile the best and the worst from college football and the NFL. Here’s your Week 5 installment.
I love Kelce’s Ric Flair strut and “WOOOO!”
Two questions:
1) Why was Katy Perry on College Gameday?
2) Why doesn’t the site always have gifs of Katy Perry slamming beers and stage diving?
1) They needed a celebrity picker.
2) I’ll work on it.
Her manager went to Ole Miss.
Made a comment instead of replying
‘Yes’ to the false start
Played it over and over
Will never get old
I’d like to request a moment of silence for my LSU Tigers
As a Browns fan I don’t want to like Brian Hoyer because I’ve been burned so many times before. But Dammit! Keep dancing you goofy dipshit.