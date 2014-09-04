Here Are The New ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Contestants You Actually Care About

Dancing With The Stars is a thing that still happens because D-list celebs need a platform to resurrect their careers. Speaking of D-list celebs, oh hey there Alfonso Ribiero, how’s it going buddy? What’s been going on with your caree—AND IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT’S GOING WITH YOUR CAREER! Just do the Carlton dance. In fact, the whole goddamn show should be one continuous loop of you dancing to “It’s Not Unusual.” And then after like three episodes, they give you the trophy.
Bada bing, Bada boom, save us all the time.
Other notable contestants include “track star” Lolo Jones. You remember her right? She’s the girl who didn’t win at that one Summer Olympic games, and then didn’t win at that other Summer Olympic games and then stole someone’s spot on the U.S. Bobsled Team and then, yep, didn’t win at that one Winter Olympics either.
And Randy Couture’s one of the contestants this season and NOPE, not saying anything bad about a 5-time UFC champion. No sir.
Here’s the complete list full of people you may have heard of and some you probably have to Google (I know I did).
Lea Thompson-Actress
Jonathan Bennett-Actor
Alfonso Ribiero-Actor
Lolo Jones-Athlete
Michael Waltrip-NASCAR
Randy Couture-MMA
Tommy Chong-Comedian
Betsey Johnson-Designer
Tavis Smiley-Talk Show Host
Antonio Sabato, Jr.-Actor
Janel Parrish-Actress
Bethany Mota-YouTube sensation
Sadie Robertson-Reality star
Source: Good Morning America. GIFs via rowsdowdr.
Record scratch. Tommy Chong??!?!
I am 90% sure he was high when he signed on to this.
@DarthBile I am 100% sure he was 90% high when he signed on.
There better be an “Apache” routine.
+Jump On It
Youtube sensation? Jesus Christ tapdancing on a cracker. Can’t they just call this Dancing with Professional Dancers now? The professionals are almost more famous than the ‘stars’ they are dancing with.
So, “YouTube sensation” is a job description now? From now on, I either want to be identified as “Prolific Uproxx Commenter” or “Expert Internet Time Waster.”
MISS AMANDA JONES!!!!
Oh good someone from Duck Dynasty.
At least it’s not one of the bearded weirdos.
@Joe C. Instead it’s just one of the beards.
Tavis Smiley confused himself with Tyler Perry again.
To clarify …. The number of contestants we actually care about would be zero.
Aaron Samuels?!
He should win the trophy on October 3rd.
[youtu.be]
so wasn’t Alfonso (Carlton) a professional break dancer at one point in time?
Tony Chong and Betsy Johnson; keep TV weird.
This is actually the best cast they’ve had in a while. That’s not saying much, but still.
Howard the Duck and Crispin Glover better show up as dance partners for Lea Thompson.
Alfonso Ribiero, Tommy Chong, AND Randy Couture? Quit trying to get me to watch you, Dancing With The Stars.
Can’t they just show Tiny Groot dancing for an hour? We’d all watch it. It’d be like Hypnotoad. All glory to Tiny Groot.
Lea Thompson can still get it
Ok, phew, thought I was the only one that with Back To The Future fetish.
Honest to gawd, I’ve never even seen Back to the Future and I find Lea Thompson ADORABLE.