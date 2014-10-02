Here’s A Postage Stamp Featuring Legendary Big Man Wilt Chamberlain

On December 5th, the NBA and the U.S. Postal Service will release this stamp of Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, arguably the greatest big man of all-time.

U.S. Postal Service releases commemorative Wilt Chamberlain stamps. pic.twitter.com/cumfreODZO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 1, 2014

Here’s some details as to how this came about.

The cause was started in 2008 by sports writer Donald Hunt of The Philadelphia Tribune, a 129-year-old newspaper that primarily targets the black community. Hunt, who recalled as a child watching in person Chamberlain play for the 76ers against Oscar Robertson and the Cincinnati Royals, believed “The Big Dipper” had the credentials to join Jackie Robinson, Babe Ruth, Joe Louis and Jesse Owens among the sports legends with their own stamps.

