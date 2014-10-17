Here’s A Video Of Two Terrible Human Beings Boxing

Professional terrible humans Justin Bieber and Floyd Mayweather recently got together and did terrible things. You might know Justin Bieber as that one kid who sings and dances and does really douchey things. You might also know Floyd Mayweather as that guy who beats women. All in all, everything here is terrible. The boxing, the shirtless douche, the man teaching the shirtless douche—awful, all of you.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 17, 2014 at 12:37am PDT