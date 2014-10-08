Here’s American Hero Madison Bumgarner Chugging 5 Beers At Once

Madison Bumgarner continues to the push limits of binge drinking. After the Giants defeated the Nationals in the NLDS, Bumgarner drank not 1, not 2, not 3 (shut up LeBron)—he drank 5 beers at once. It was pretty damn impressive. Much more so than the four he drank just six days ago.

Dude might have a problem. Or maybe he’s just very ‘MERICA.

Vine via Alex Pavlovic:

[Next Impulse Sports]

