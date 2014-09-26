Here’s Derek Jeter’s Walk-Off Hit In His Last Game At Yankee Stadium

So Derek Jeter hit a walk-off single in his last at-bat at Yankee Stadium to defeat the Baltimore Orioles. Just go ahead and announce Vince McMahon as MLB commissioner right now.
I don’t have anything to add. You can’t script this stuff. The Yankees blew a 3-run ninth inning lead only to have Jeter walk it off. Incredible, really.
He’s a biracial angel!
Fucking. Cool. As. Shit.
fuck him….hannah davis can do better
Yeah, his name is Isaac
Complete set up. See; All Star Game 2014.
Ugh, that magnificent clutch bastard.
Jeter owes Showalter a large fruit basket for that gift of a hit
I guess it was actually worth the ticket price.
Bud Selig and Mark McGwire smirked and toasted “to evil” beside a roaring fire, sipping Capri Sun and hoarking down Spam kabobs.
Barry Bonds’ career would have had the same scripted end had he not been crucified. I quit baseball forever.
Dude, he was black…like completely. Can’t have someone like that in baseball.
I hope the script comments are all jokes here. An opposite field single for Jeter is like a free throw or fade away jumper for MJ. Also, this game could end up costing the Orioles home field advantage in the playoffs so its not like they grooved him a pitch (otherwise they wouldn’t have come back in the 9th seeing as how Jeter had the go ahead RBI in the 7th also!). And on top of all that, even if it was a script (it was not) its baseball, which (unlike wrestling) means you still have to hit a major league 80-95mph pitch. Anyone still denying and downplaying Jeter’s baseball excellence is either ignorant of the sport or they’re lying to themselves. Even Red Sox fans know whats up and thats saying something. Jeter’s last games are in boston and he’ll d.h. a couple at bats, just watch the RED SOX fans reaction to see what i mean.
Fact is Jeter went out of new york the same way he started, winning, and if you still don’t think the guy is an all time great…the numbers don’t lie.
* Jeter is 6th on the ALL TIME HIT LIST of baseball.
* Jeter is the leader in personal winning percentage (minimum of 1000 games) among active players, his career record of 1,626-1,116 producing that .593 mark. Additionally, those 1,626 regular-season wins rank tops among active players and the most in franchise history. Mickey Mantle is a distant second with 1,376.
* Jeter had 17 CONSECUTIVE SEASONS with 150+ hits. Only one other player has EVER done that. His name? Just some guy named Hank Aaron!
* Playoff hits: Jeter has the MOST POSTSEASON HITS ALL TIME! Like, ever. Like in the history of baseball ever! He has 200 playoff hits. Second place has 128.
* If playoff hits don’t mean anything to you then keep in mind he also has the most RUNS SCORED, singles, doubles, triples, plate appearances, total bases, and games played in postseason history. And if thats not enough postseason clutch for you then he’s also shockingly 3rd in all time post season HOME RUNS and 4th on all time RBIs. 6th on stolen bases ain’t too shabby either. In short, when you look up clutch in the mlb postseason dictionary it says Derek Jeter.
* 3,000-hit, 250-homer, 300-stolen base, 1,200-RBI club. Yea, this club has 2 members, Jeter and a guy they call Willie Mays. Mlb.com notes that Jeter also joined that club in 2 fewer seasons that Willie himself.
* 5 World Series Championships.
*(stats from MLB.com)
But, whaddo I know? I mean….all that was just scripted right?
fuck outta here, haters gonna hate…
Yes, the script stuff was a joke. But thanks for adding the Jeter biography. We all needed to see it again.
Thank god, someone finally stood up for Derek Jeter. He is long overdue for some recognition.
I also really enjoy the 3,000-250-300-1,200 club. Did MLB.com also note that Mays had 400 more HR and 600 more RBI, so the arbitrary cutoffs of 250 HR and 1,200 RBI are used to artificially inflate Jeter in this comparison?
All that aside though, Derek Jeter was a really good player on many really good teams, and it was pretty damn cool that his final home game worked out like this.
Yeah, saying that the O’s served him a meatball is a joke. Saying that they should have walked him is a joke. Jeter and Tex haven’t been hitting this year. You pitch to Jeter, pitch around the suddenly hot McCann, then pitch to Tex.
Greatest baseballer of all time.
Purple Monkey Dishwasher!
I cannot take away from the greatness that is Derek Jeter, though I am a firm believer that some aspects of professional sports are staged.
His greatest accomplishment was making the Yankees slightly harder to hate.
-A New Yorker