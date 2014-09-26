Here’s Derek Jeter’s Walk-Off Hit In His Last Game At Yankee Stadium

So Derek Jeter hit a walk-off single in his last at-bat at Yankee Stadium to defeat the Baltimore Orioles. Just go ahead and announce Vince McMahon as MLB commissioner right now.

I don’t have anything to add. You can’t script this stuff. The Yankees blew a 3-run ninth inning lead only to have Jeter walk it off. Incredible, really.