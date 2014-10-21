Please Enjoy This Vine Of Kevin Durant Rolling Around On His Scooter, Set To ‘Ridin’ Dirty’

So this is freakin’ depressing. Kevin Durant, one of the more likeable guys in the NBA, is rolling around on a scooter because of a leg injury. A leg injury that will likely keep him out for the first few months of the season.

To make everyone feel better, I remixed this sad moment with Chamillionaire’s “Ridin’ Dirty.”

And now back to more sad news as Kevin Durant says he feels like “Nick Saban.” Seriously, stop taking painkillers Kevin.

What is your role with these guys while you’re recovering? Just help out as much as possible, lead from where I am, which is the sideline. I feel like a coach, feel like Nick Saban, rolling around on my scooter from court to court giving advice and trying to help out as much as I can. It’s a different position for me, but I’m looking forward to growing mentally watching the game and learning from my teammates, trying to help them as much as I can.

Heal up Kevin Durant, the game needs you. Also, please don’t compare yourself to Nick Saban again. Like, ever again.

