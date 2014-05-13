Here’s The Most Ridiculously Intense Lingerie Football Coach You’ll Ever See

Seattle Mist coach Chris Michaelson is no stranger to negative press for his hot-headed demeanor. After all, he is the nuclear assh*le who offered us this epic locker room rant last year, and that was even investigated by league officials who wondered if he went too far. Apparently he didn’t, because he’s still “employed” as the coach of Seattle’s Legends Football League franchise, which is, of course, still part of the Lingerie Football League no matter which way you try to dress it up in incredibly tight shorts. And since each LFL team only gets to play once in a blue moon during each “season,” Michaelson apparently has a ridiculous amount of rage stored up in between games.
The Mist (1-0) defeated the Green Bay Chill 38-24 back on Friday, May 2, but the LFL only just posted this latest tirade from Michaelson on Friday. Regardless, he was not pleased at all with the hustle of one of his players, and there’s now a huge difference between a coach being mic’d up and this coach being mic’d up. Seriously, do not play this one around your kids, because this language isn’t just NSFW, but to quote Mitch Henessy, when Chris Michaelson goes into a bar, 10 minutes later, sailors come runnin’ out.
Wait till this gets posted on Jezebel.
How do we get that job Burnsy?!!
Coach Burnsy: “Hustle off that field right now! Sit down and… let me give you a massage. There you go baby. Ah, you’re all sweaty, take that uniform off and relax. Champagne boy where you at?!”
BurnsyFan: “Sorry sir, here’s the Cristal. Also, I have two of the linewomen waiting for you in the team stretch Navigator as requested. And Vince is ready to drive you to the hotel.”
Coach Burnsy: “Excellent. It looks like Burnsy’s Ballers are about win again, so you better get to the showers and be ready to soap these ladies up, they look real dirty.”
BurnsyFan: “You got it Coach!”
as soon as I saw the title, I went in expecting and hoping for exactly this kind of comment from you, @BurnsyFan66 and you did not disappoint. you never do.
He kinda looks like a Harbaugh
That’s great coaching. You’re playing sports professionally…you should always be hustling.
Oh, they’re hustling all right.
It’s actually pretty awesome that he takes it so seriously and not just as an excuse to look at hot young women in lingerie.
I’ve only seen one Lingerie Football game and it was definitely intense. These women play tough as hell, but with far less protection than the pros.
It must be an incredible struggle for coaches in this league to suppress their natural “slap the players on the ass as they come off the field” tendency.
He knows its just a novelty sport right?
Someone wanted to see their player’s bewbs jiggle.
Well, good on him, I guess. That intensity might land him a highscool football coaching job in the not so distant future.