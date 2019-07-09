Pete Alonso Knocked Off Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To Win The 2019 Home Run Derby

07.08.19 1 hour ago

Every year, Major League Baseball takes center stage in early July, putting together back-to-back nights of intriguing All-Star content for the masses. While Tuesday’s All-Star Game is always closely monitor, Monday’s Home Run Derby regularly provides memorable moments and, in 2019, the centerpiece was the semi-final battle between Blue Jays youngster Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson. In the end, Guerrero Jr. emerged from the round victorious in what was an insane display of power, but he fell short in the final, with New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso to claim the title.

Guerrero got things going early with a record-breaking showing in the opening round. He pounded 29 home runs to break Josh Hamilton’s mark of 28 in the 2008 Derby.

