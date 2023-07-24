The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Houston Texans

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

Coming into the 2023 season there’s at least a bit of optimism in Houston after using back-to-back picks in the top five of this year’s draft to land players they hope will be franchise cornerstones on both sides of the ball. CJ Stroud (73 OVR) figures to step into the starting job immediately, while Will Anderson Jr (78 OVR) will hope to be the next great edge rusher for the Texans. Around them, the roster is a bit rough — and very young. Laremy Tunsil (95 OVR) is comfortably Houston’s best player, and will be Stroud’s best friend protecting him at left tackle. Jimmie Ward (87 OVR) leads the defense from his safety position, but there is no doubt this is a rebuilding team that figures to remain near the basement of the league. That’s fine, as this is a long game in Houston, and they’ll just hope to see enough glimpses from their two rookie stars to create hope of a bright future for the team once they fill the roster with talent around them.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Texans, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

CJ Stroud: 73

Davis Mills: 67

Case Keenum: 64

RB

Dameon Pierce: 83

Devin Singletary: 80

Dare Ogunbowale: 67

Mike Boone: 67

FB

Andrew Beck: 70

Troy Hairston: 62

WR

Robert Woods: 77

John Metchie III: 74

Noah Brown: 74

Nico Collins: 72

Tank Dell: 72

Steven Sims: 69

Amari Rodgers: 69

Xavier Hutchinson: 67

Jalen Camp: 63

TE

Dalton Schultz: 82

Brevin Jordan: 68

Teagan Quitoriano: 63

Mason Schreck: 60

Jon Weeks: 28

LT

Laremy Tunsil: 95

Greg Little: 65

Charlie Heck: 64

RT

Tytus Howard: 75

Austin Deculus: 62

LG

Kenyon Green: 69

Jimmy Morrissey: 61

RG

Shaq Mason: 84

Jarrett Patterson: 63

C

Juice Scruggs: 67

Scott Quessenberry: 63

Michael Deiter: 61

DT

Sheldon Rankins: 76

Maliek Collins: 74

Roy Lopez: 70

Hassan Ridgeway: 68

Thomas Booker IV: 66

Byron Cowart: 65

Kurt Hinish: 61

LE

Will Anderson Jr: 78

Jerry Hughes Jr: 75

Dylan Horton: 66

RE

Jonathan Greenard: 73

Chase Winovich: 71

Derek Rivers: 68

Jacob Martin: 45

LOLB

Cory Littleton: 70

Neville Hewitt: 68

MLB

Christian Kirksey: 74

Henry To’oto’o: 66

Jake Hansen: 63

Garret Wallow: 62

ROLB

Denzel Perryman: 81

Blake Cashman: 69

Christian Harris: 68

CB

Desmond King II: 79

Shaquill Griffin: 79

Steven Nelson: 78

Derek Stingley Jr: 77

Darius Phillips: 73

Tavierre Thomas: 73

Kendall Sheffield: 72

Ka’Dar Hollman: 68

SS

Jalen Pitre: 77

Eric Murray: 71

Grayland Arnold: 64

FS

Jimmie Ward: 87

MJ Stewart Jr: 70

Brandon Hill: 65

K

Ka’imi Fairbairn: 79

P

Cameron Johnston: 75