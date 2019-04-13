Getty Image

The fan favorite host of HQ Trivia is moving on from the viral mobile quiz show in favor of hosting a show about Major League Baseball. Scott Rogowski, who HQ Trivia players had affectionately called ‘Trivia Daddy’ and other loving nicknames, hadn’t appeared on an HQ Trivia broadcast since March 24.

According to TMZ, the host had been negotiating with HQ Trivia to attempt hosting both the trivia show and a baseball show called “ChangeUp” on the network DAZN. But those negotiations, in which Rogowsky hoped to host HQ Trivia on the weekends, didn’t go anywhere.

For his part, Scott tells us there is anything but hard feelings. He tells TMZ, “Nothing in my decade-plus entertainment career has meant more to me personally and professionally than my involvement with HQ.” He couldn’t be more grateful for all the people who grew the co., and for the “HQties” who kept it thriving. He states, “While the decision to leave HQ was a difficult one, I am delighted to begin this next chapter in my career with the amazing people at MLB and DAZN. If you miss me on HQ, you can now get three hours of me every weeknight watching ChangeUp on DAZN.”

Later on Friday, Rogowsky addressed his departure on Twitter, thanking his fans and HQ Trivia while explaining what happened with negotiations.