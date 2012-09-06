‘Indie Basketball’ Combines Our Love Of The NBA, Indie Music And Puns

People send and Tweet a lot of links to me each week and the results range from tame and general to bizarre and borderline terrifying, but every now and then somebody shows me something that just makes me giggle with delight, and that’s good for everyone. That happened the other day when a friend passed along the Tumblr site Indie Basketball, which, as the name implies, combines popular indie bands with NBA stars. Simple and sweet.
But more than anything, I’m a sucker for puns, so that more than makes up for my shameful lack of knowledge when it comes to who some of these bands are. For example, Bat for Lashes? No clue. But Bat for Nashes? That’s a giggle-maker right there. So let’s get the pun machine rolling with some of our own names (that aren’t exactly indie bands, I know):
Earl the Pearl Jam
Houston Rocket from the Crypt
Kids in Glass Eddie Houses
King Charles Barkley
Franz Vasquez Ferdinand
P.J. Donnell Harvey
Heypenny Hardaway
Damn, that’s some fine punning right there. I’ve included some of my favorite Indie Basketball efforts after the jump, but don’t let that stop you slick hipsters from suggesting your own with your favorite Bright Eyes and Wolf Parade jams playing in the background.
*picks Frisbee off of lawn, keeps it*
Mookie Blaylock
Right Said Fred Jones
Flaming Flip Saunders
George McCloud Nothings
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. Jr.?
Tony Toni Tone Parker
K-Ci Jones and Jo-Jo
Drayton Florence and the Machine
On heavy rotation: My Mourning Jacket, The Dwight Stripes, The Jesus Amar’e Chain and They Might Be Kobe Bryants
You can thank me for God Shammgodspeed You! Black Emperor.
Andrew Birdman
Sleater-Kenny Anderson
Death Cab For Mookie
The Josh Smiths
Durant Durant
Delonte Westerberg
Ok Durant Durant is really good