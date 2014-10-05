Is This The Greatest False Start In Football History?

Nebraska offensive lineman Jake Cotton fell down in slow motion causing a false start against Michigan State. It’s up there with one of the greatest slow-mo replays we’ve ever seen. Here it is set to Kesha’s “Timber.” You’re welcome
Dude, you’re only supposed to do that on fake punts.
I appreciate this reference.
I really wish this video was set to Chumbawumba’s, “Tubthumping.”
I saw a Bengals in the late 90’s false start by falling down in a two-point stance, holding completely still and falling on his face.