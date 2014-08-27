We Have A New Candidate For Worst First Pitch Ever And It’s God-Awful

Remember that time the Astros invited you to throw a first pitch? And remember when you looked cute as a button in your white shorts and Astros shirt? And remember when you thought the baseball was a football and you spiked it into the ground? Remember that Delores? Remember when everyone laughed at you? Remember when the mascot had to come out and console you?
It can’t get any worse than that, right? The ball was headed towards first base, like it was a bunt. I ask this sincerely, has ‘Delores’ ever touched a baseball before? Like, because, if she was a baseball throwing virgin I might give her a pass here. I mean, I don’t really want to but I’m feeling a bit sympathetic today.
(I lied. I award her no points and may God have mercy on her soul.)
Are some people doing this on purpose ? Seems to me, after 50 Cent threw a bad first pitch, more people are doing. I guess they think they can get 5 minutes of fame/notoreity from throwing bad first pitches.
Actually, Obama started this trend.
I believe this is actually referred to as “Pullin’ a fitty”
So how long before we have one shoot it out of her cooch? Tell you what, I might start watching baseball if that happens.
Japanese baseball is working towards that, should be some time next year.
Like they haven’t done it already.
If you think Delores was bad, you should have seen Mulva!
Bovery was right down the middle.
The pitch wasnt nearly as pathetic as their attendance for the game: 92 people, including the players
the mascot’s reaction ftw
staring into your soul
don’t know, would hit it
probably the only Delores I would ever say that about
She just looks like a Delores. Or a Suzan.
That actually might challenge Carly Rae Jepsen’s first pitch for worst ever. That was hilariously awful.
I would call Carly and ask her, but maybe she’s busy.
The only way someone can have a worse first pitch than that Miss Texas one is if it went into the outfield or somehow caught fire on the way to the plate.
Actually, scratch that, flaming baseballs would be fucking awesome.
Soooooo tired of click-bait stuff about bad first pitches — unless hawt girls are involved.
So, carry on…
I dont think you know what click-bait means
Just carry on already.
Yeah, that was pretty bad.
Nah, an attractive woman throwing out a first pitch can never, ever be the worst pitch.
Bingo.
Breaking News:
There’s a Champions league game on right now that has gone to penalty kicks and one team has the Center Back as the goalie because the actual goalie got a red right before the end of the 2nd half of extra time.
HOLY SHIT!!!!!!
The team with the center back in net won in penalty kicks! Dude made 2 saves. Ludogorets is going to the Champions league group stage. Insane.
I just saw a replay of this. Crazy.
Are we talking about field foosball again? Has it been 4 years already?
I’ let her handle my ball ifuknowhatimean.
mascot’s dropped head tells you how sad that pitch was