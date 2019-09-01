ESPN

With the NFL off this weekend, college football takes center stage and uses their weekend without their pro counterparts playing to spread games out across the entire weekend.

From Thursday through Monday there are college football games, and on Sunday, the main event would be Houston and Oklahoma facing off in the evening. However, before that Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman met on ESPN2 in a matchup of SWAC teams from the FCS, and during the third quarter that game featured one of the most bizarre penalties you’ll ever see.

Jackson State hit a deep pass to the end zone for a touchdown but a bit of a scrum ensued for the ball as the Jackson State mascot came charging onto the field to celebrate. The mascot decided to hop into the pile and try pulling players off, resulting in a 15-yard penalty being given to the mascot.