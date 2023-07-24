The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Jacksonville Jaguars

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Jacksonville Jaguars come into 2023 season after pulling off an all-time comeback against the Chargers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs a year ago, and will be looking to go back-to-back with AFC South division titles. Trevor Lawrence (82 OVR) leads a talented offensive skill group, with Travis Etienne (84 OVR), Evan Engram (84 OVR), Christian Kirk (85 OVR), and new addition Calvin Ridley (85 OVR) as weapons around him. The big question, at least per the Madden player ratings folks, is the offensive line, where there are some real weak points. On defense, Josh Allen (85 OVR) leads the way from his edge position, with Tyson Campbell (85 OVR) as the leader on the back end at corner.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Jaguars, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Trevor Lawrence: 82

CJ Beathard: 57

RB

Travis Etienne Jr: 84

D’Ernest Johnson: 73

Tank Bigsby: 71

JaMycal Hasty: 71

Snoop Conner: 66

Qadree Ollison: 64

FB

Derek Parish: 61

WR

Calvin Ridley: 85

Christian Kirk: 85

Zay Jones: 81

Jamal Agnew: 76

Parker Washington: 69

Seth Williams: 63

Tim Jones: 63

Kendrick Pryor: 63

Kevin Austin Jr: 61

TE

Evan Engram: 84

Brenton Strange: 68

Luke Farrell: 62

Garrit Prince: 61

Ross Matiscik: 26

LT

Cam Robinson: 78

Anton Harrison: 71

Coy Cronk: 58

RT

Walker Little: 68

Josh Wells: 66

LG

Tyler Shatley: 71

Ben Bartch: 68

Blake Hance: 65

Cooper Hodges: 64

RG

Brandon Scherff: 83

Cole Van Lanen: 61

Chandler Brewer: 58

C

Luke Fortner: 70

Darryl Williams: 56

DT

Davon Hamilton: 78

Nick Thurman: 64

LE

Folorunso Fatukasi: 73

Jeremiah Ledbetter: 66

Michael Dogbe: 66

Tyler Lacy: 66

Raymond Vohasek: 63

RE

Roy Robertson-Harris: 72

Adam Gotsis: 70

Henry Mondeaux: 64

LOLB

Josh Allen: 85

Yasir Abdullah: 68

Jordan Smith: 60

MLB

Foyesade Oluokun: 84

Devin Lloyd: 76

Chad Muma: 70

Ventrell Miller: 67

Shaquille Quarterman: 65

ROLB

Travon Walker: 78

K’Lavon Chaisson: 70

De’Shaan Dixon: 58

CB

Tyson Campbell: 85

Darious Williams: 79

Tre Herndon: 72

Tevaughn Campbell: 68

Chris Claybrooks: 68

Gregory Junior: 65

Christian Braswell: 65

Montaric Brown: 64

SS

Rayshawn Jenkins: 76

Antonio Johnson: 67

Daniel Thomas: 67

FS

Andre Cisco: 79

Aandrew Wingard: 74

Erick Hallett II: 66

K

Brandon McManus: 76

P

Logan Cooke: 81