Getty Image

The most prized quarterback grad transfer in college football is heading to Norman. In a piece penned for The Players Tribune, former Alabama signal caller Jalen Hurts announced his decision to play the final year of his college football career for the Oklahoma Sooners, making him the latest in a line of transfers to line up under center for the four-time defending Big 12 champions.

Hurts made it a point to express his appreciation for Alabama, both the football program and its fans. He told the story of getting a scholarship offer from Saban, visiting Tuscaloosa, and never taking another visit to any other school, because “it was just love at first site.” While Hurts called getting benched for Tua Tagovailoa in the 2018 national title game “tough,” he cited his faith as a reason why he’s “tougher.”

Hurts went on to explain that Alabama will forever hold a special place in his heart before announcing his long-awaited college decision.