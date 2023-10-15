jamarr chase 7-eleven chain
Ja’Marr Chase Rocked A 7-Eleven Chain On Sunday

A few weeks ago, Ja’Marr Chase voiced his frustration at the Bengals offensive struggles by noting they weren’t his fault, issuing a very clear statement on the matter saying he’s “always f**king open.”

A week later, he had 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant win against the Cardinals, and reiterated his stance on Twitter with a clever post of a 7-Eleven.

That post was brainstormed on the sideline after one of his touchdowns, as he and the wide receiving corps discussed the best way to lean into the “always open” thing and settled on a very simple post.

The natural extension of that was for Chase to get a deal with 7-Eleven, which he now has in the form of an official merch collaboration with 7-Eleven, featuring an incredible “Always Open” hat that he debuted on Instagram before Sunday’s game.

To take it a step further, Chase also rocked a tremendous 7-Eleven chain during the game against the Seahawks, where he got off to another strong start with five catches for 67 yards in the first half.

Chase might be doing the 7-Eleven/Always Open bit better than any receiver since the last superstar wideout in Cincinnati, Chad Johnson, and his new chain and merch deal with the convenience store giant is a tremendous job of capitalizing on the moment.

