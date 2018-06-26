Getty Image

A dead body has been found in the home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Originally reported by TMZ and confirmed by the Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice and Dianna Russini of ESPN, the body was reportedly found in Jenkins’ basement by a worker while the cornerback was away for training camp.

According to a comment to the Daily Voice, the identity of the deceased is known, but their name will not be shared publicly for the time being.

“The deceased is not the owner of the residence, but the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified,” Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Russini provided some more information, both about Jenkins’ recent whereabouts and regarding an incident that centered around his brother on Monday.