Jason Kelce may be retired, but he’s still a fan of picking up wins at Lincoln Financial Field. During Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, the legendary Philadelphia Eagles center and one of his longtime teammates along the offensive line, Lane Johnson, threw on luchador masks and helped Rey Mysterio and Andrade pick up a win over Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Late in the match, things started to descend into chaos outside of the ring. With the referee distracted, two absolute units in Eagles-style masks grabbed Dominik, threw him into the ring post, and slid him back into the ring. It set up the end of the match, and in the ensuing celebrations, the pair of All-Pro offensive linemen removed their masks and received the monster pop you might expect.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE reached out to Kelce about appearing at the event in some capacity, and while Johnson wasn’t rumored to make an appearance, he did team up with Seth Rollins and go through a workout at the Eagles facility in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40.

Earlier this offseason, Kelce, a six-time first-team All-Pro selection, retired after spending his entire, 13-year NFL career as a member of the Eagles.